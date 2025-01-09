Anzeige
09.01.2025
Coronado Research announce appointment of Jo Marshall as EVP Data Services and Advanced Analytics

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research is pleased to announce the appointment of Jo Marshall as EVP of Data Services and Advanced Analytics. Jo brings a wealth of experience across clinical development, having spent her career addressing solutions that challenge processes and technology and optimise data-driven outcomes within drug development programmes. Her depth of knowledge and understanding, coupled with a desire to challenge the status quo, ensures she is well-placed to drive innovation, placing patient safety and data reliability at the centre of any decision.

Coronado Research CEO Andrew MacGarvey said, "Jo brings fantastic experience to the team. She is an industry leader and embraces opportunities to evolve and adapt processes and technology to this ever-changing landscape, combining strategic direction with solid operational expertise. She has a forward-thinking approach that will help us pull the golden thread of data through any development programme and will play a pivotal role as we help our customers join the dots between clinical development and market access."

Jo commented, "When Andrew explained his mission for Coronado Research, I knew I could help and am fortunate to be able to share my expertise. I've seen the importance of therapies in rare diseases and the challenges of a commercial model that struggles to prioritise patients against the expense of development. I'm excited to help close this gap and enable the industry to keep up with changing therapies, and I look forward to inspiring others to do the same."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coronado-research-announce-appointment-of-jo-marshall-as-evp-data-services-and-advanced-analytics-302346166.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
