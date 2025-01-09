CNH Industrial N.V.: AE50 2025: Ten Ag innovations from CNH awarded by ASABE

AE50 2025: Ten Ag innovations from CNH awarded by ASABE

Basildon, January 9, 2024

Customer-inspired Ag Tech and Engineering solutions from CNH's Case IH and New Holland brands have won ten AE50 2025 awards. These awards honor the year's 50 most innovative products and systems engineered for the food and agricultural industries. Winners are determined by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).

Our Winners

Case IH

The Axial-Flow (AF) 260 series combines bring together the latest innovations with subscription-free, integrated technology. The combine sets a new standard for operator experience while also maximizing production and grain handling with single-rotor Case IH harvesting technology.

The AF combine series has been redesigned from the ground up to maximize capacity and crop flow with efficient horsepower, simplified maintenance and connectivity as standard.

The C500 series corn heads were created to seamlessly pair with the AF and 260 series combines, delivering reliability, durability and enhanced grain savings and performance.

Large Square Baler Automation controls are designed for hands-free efficient baling, automatically adjusting tractor speed and steering to match windrow volume to maximize throughput for consistent, high-quality bales.

The Quadtrac Heavy-Duty Suspension brings greater productivity by facilitating faster transport speeds of up to 26.5 mph with a smoother ride thanks to the fully suspended track system, which closely follows ground contours.

Model Year 2025 Magnum tractors with 21x5 PowerDrive transmissions will benefit from Automatic Productivity Management 2 (APM2). APM2 technology manages the driveline and engine to control ground speed while optimizing fuel economy and prevents engine stalls.

The Modular Tramline System for the Early Riser 2160 48-row 20-inch Large Front-Fold planter offers industry-leading 20-inch planter tramline compatibility, productivity, and performance. The Modular Tramline System is tailored to the swath sizes of a farmer's equipment fleet while minimizing the number of unused tramlines - areas of the field which are not planted and over which the vehicles drive - bringing increased yield potential, productivity and reduced operator fatigue.

New Holland

The IntelliSense Bale Automation system uses cutting-edge technology that integrates SmartSteer swath guidance to keep the baler in the middle of the windrow, together with IntelliCruise II speed control which uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to adjust the balers forward speed in real-time. This ensures the baler is always full for more efficient baling and higher quality bales.

The CropSpeed Monitoring System, featured in the FR Forage Cruiser range of self-propelled forage harvesters, increases productivity using radar technology to detect the speed of crop, and if it detects a potential spout blockage, the operator receives a warning to reduce forward speed.

The UltraFeed Pickup head is also designed to enhance the performance of the FR Forage Cruiser. Its 13-foot working width means the UltraFeed Pickup efficiently handles larger windrows, and thanks to a range of new features, improves crop flow through the harvester.

CNH's continued inclusion in prestigious awards, such as the AE50 - where this year we received 20% of all awards - reaffirms our commitment to advancing innovation through our iconic brands, delivering solutions that make farming more efficient, effective, and sustainable.

