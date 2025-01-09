The "Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The addressable market for insurance telematics is significant. A total of around 342 million vehicles were in use in the EU+EFTA+UK in 2022, including over 297 million passenger cars. In North America, an estimated total of around 310 million vehicles were in use in 2022, out of which passenger cars and light trucks are estimated to represent around 294 million vehicles. Some kind of basic automotive insurance is mandatory in most developed countries and there are in addition a number of subcategories of insurance that provide coverage for different types of unforeseen events involving motor vehicles. Motor gross written premiums in EU22+3 reached a total of 146.2 billion in 2023. The equivalent number for North America was US$ 381.3 billion (€ 352.6 billion) in 2023.

The insurance telematics market has stagnated somewhat in the past years after a couple of years of growth, but the market is projected to grow long-term. Europe and North America so far represent the vast majority of all insurance telematics programs and active policies from an international perspective, and the front-running national markets include the US, Italy, Canada, the UK and Germany. The analyst estimates that the total number of insurance telematics policies in force on the European market reached 13.0 million at the end of 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2 percent, the number of insurance telematics policies in force in Europe is estimated to reach 17.6 million by 2028.

In North America, the total number of insurance telematics policies in force is forecasted to increase from an estimated 17.9 million policies at the end of 2023 to reach 26.3 million policies by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.1 percent. In the US, the top three insurers in terms of UBI policies have all introduced smartphone-based solutions to supplement or replace the previously used OBD-II dongles. Several US and Canadian insurers have during the recent years re-assessed and re-launched their telematics programs.

The North American insurance carriers are also exploring claims-related insurance telematics and many are adding distracted driving parameters in their UBI. The European insurance telematics market is still dominated by insurers in Italy and the UK, with an estimated 9.5 million and 1.3 million policies respectively. The market in Germany has grown during 2023 and reached about 1.8 million telematics policies. Uptake on all other markets is considerably lower, with between 70,000 and 350,000 policies in the Nordics, Iberian Peninsula, France and Benelux, and Central and Eastern Europe.

The insurance telematics value chain spans multiple industries. Insurers with notable presence in the insurance telematics market include Progressive, UnipolSai, State Farm, Allstate, Generali, Allianz, HUK-Coburg, Admiral, AXA, Liberty Mutual, Intact and Direct Line. Insurance players can either develop telematics programs independently or rely on partners to varying degrees. Smartphone-based telematics programs have grown to significant market shares in the past years and insurers that have historically focused on hardware telematics solutions have also increased their focus on smartphone-based solutions or even started to migrate to app-based solutions.

Leading vendors of insurance telematics solutions in Europe and North America include Cambridge Mobile Telematics, OCTO Telematics, Targa Telematics, Arity, Vodafone Automotive, The Floow, IMS, FairConnect, Dolphin Technologies and Redtail Telematics.

Other players in the insurance telematics market include Radius Telematics, Scope Technology, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Motix Connected, Telematics Technologies, Sycada, Brightmile, Valtech Mobility, Webfleet, Azuga, ZenDrive, Scope Technology, Powerfleet, OSeven Telematics, Sentiance, Motix Connected, Greater Than, Agero, Inzura, Conneqtech and CalAmp.

Examples of companies that provides hardware telematics devices to the market include Xirgo Technologies, Meta System, Trakm8 and Munic. Automotive OEMs are increasingly taking an active part in the ecosystem. Examples include BMW, General Motors, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Stellantis, Tesla and Toyota.

