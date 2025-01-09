Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
09.01.25
08:35 Uhr
0,979 Euro
-0,005
-0,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9810,98215:45
0,9810,98215:45
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Massive Growth Ahead: OG Brands by DNO Group's Heavy Investment in Hong Kong Cross-Border Operations

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / OG Brands by DNO Group is poised to redefine cross-border e-commerce and retail in 2025, driven by a transformative $10 million USD investment in its Hong Kong operations. This bold move reflects the company's vision to establish a robust foothold in Asia while strengthening its global market presence in the beauty and wellness sectors.

Hong Kong's strategic location and sophisticated infrastructure make it an ideal hub for cross-border commerce. For OG Brands by DNO Group, it represents not just a market but a gateway to broader opportunities in Asia. The new investment will enhance the company's ability to deliver seamless operations, innovative solutions, and elevated customer experiences across the region.

"This is more than just an investment; it's a statement of our commitment to redefining the future of global beauty and wellness distribution," said Ofri Shaysh, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of OG Brands by DNO Group. "By strengthening our cross-border operations in Hong Kong, we are unlocking significant growth potential and laying the foundation for sustained innovation in a competitive market."

Key Initiatives for 2025

To realize its ambitious goals, OG Brands by DNO Group is focusing on several critical initiatives:

  • Infrastructure Development: Transforming its Hong Kong operations into a high-performance regional hub to support efficient logistics, supply chain management, and customer engagement.

  • Strategic Partnerships: Expanding collaborations with leading e-commerce platforms and retail giants to widen market access and drive brand visibility.

  • Innovative Marketing: Deploying advanced, data-driven marketing strategies tailored to the preferences of the Asian market to ensure impactful customer engagement.

  • Technology Integration: Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize operations, from inventory management to digital storefronts, ensuring seamless experiences for partners and consumers alike.

Why Hong Kong?

Hong Kong's unique blend of connectivity, advanced infrastructure, and proximity to key Asian markets makes it the perfect location for OG Brands' expansion. As a global financial and trade hub, it offers a business-friendly environment that aligns with OG Brands' ambitious vision for growth and market leadership.

A Vision for the Future

This latest investment underscores OG Brands by DNO Group's commitment to staying ahead of market trends, embracing innovation, and driving value for its partners and customers. The company's holistic approach to growth - combining strategic investments, cutting-edge technologies, and a customer-centric mindset - positions it as a key player in shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industry.

As the company gears up for this transformative journey, it invites partners and stakeholders to join in its mission to set new benchmarks for success.

Visit www.dno-group.com to stay updated on OG Brands by DNO Group's groundbreaking initiatives and 2025 vision.

CONTACT:

DNO-Group: info@dno-group.com
OH!Glow: info@ohglow.hk

SOURCE: Dno Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.