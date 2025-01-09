Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 15:35 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carestream Health: Carestream's Focus HD Detectors, DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System Receive European Union CE Marking Approval

Finanznachrichten News

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced today it received European Union CE Marking Approval for both its Focus HD Detectors and DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System.

"This is an important step for Carestream," said Jane Moverley, International Sales Director, Digital Radiology. "We're excited to be able to bring our powerful, budget-friendly DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System to such a pivotal market, and we're even more excited to see how we can help our customers grow as their needs change."

The DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System is a fully-integrated, feature-rich unit that can deliver improved performance, advanced productivity, and pristine image quality, as well as an affordable path to digital imaging. Whether for first-time users or those looking to expand their DR fleet, the DRX-Rise helps bridge the gap to make the benefits of DR more accessible to all.

Carestream's Focus HD Detectors offer improved image detail with a smaller, 100-micron pixel pitch, an IP 56 rating for better protection against dust and fluid ingress, and a robust design to protect against drops and bumps. They are also compatible with both ImageView and Image Suite software options.

"We realize our customers are facing challenges," added Ozan Kuyucuoglu, Director of International Sales, Consumables. "Our Focus HD Detectors can help ease some of the burden to help deliver a more impactful experience both today and tomorrow."

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Contact:
Melody Warner
melody.warner@carestream.com
5857898735

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c0b32f-d588-4bee-b09d-e1f3f4e4a1e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1382092-422b-457b-af8a-46f920fee607


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.