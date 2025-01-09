Norway deployed 148. 68 MW of solar in 2024, pushing its cumulative installed PV capacity past 750 MW. Norway installed 148. 68 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE). The figure is down from Norway's record year for solar deployment in 2023, which saw 306. 17 MW of new solar added, but is in line with the 149. 97 MW installed in 2022. Norway's cumulative installed solar capacity now stands at 753. 67 MW, according to NVE's figures. Hassan Gholami, a solar and storage consultant at Multiconsult, told pv magazine that growth ...

