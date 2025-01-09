Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267
Berlin
09.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,092 Euro
+0,000
+0,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Nyrstar NV - Postponed assessment of request for appointment of provisional administrator

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated Information - inside information

Nyrstar NV - Postponed assessment of request for appointment of provisional administrator

9 January 2025 at 14.00 CET

As previously disclosed, a group of shareholders filed a petition for interim measures on 11 March 2024 in the framework of the proceedings on the merits pending before the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division, against Nyrstar NV, certain current and former directors, certain Trafigura companies and Deloitte (see also link).

By judgment of 9 January 2025, the Antwerp Commercial Court, Turnhout division has declared the request for the appointment of a provisional administrator or ad hoc trustee admissible but decided to postpone the assessment on the merits of such request. The Court established that there are currently no indications that the Company's board of directors is not functioning properly, and noted that a procedure before the Sanctions Committee of the FSMA is currently pending, as well as a criminal investigation. In view thereof, the Court postponed the assessment on the merits of the request for the appointment of a provisional administrator or ad hoc trustee until after a ruling by both the FSMA Sanctions Committee as well as the Council Chamber or the Indictment Chamber. The Court therefore adjourned the request.

Nyrstar NV will analyze the judgment with assistance from its legal advisors and will advise the market as soon as possible with regards to the actions, if any, the Company intends to take given this ruling, including in respect of its earlier press release of 2 May 2024 (see also link).

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be


