Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $6,749,736, or $1.24 and $1.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024 - an increase of $1,256,120, or 22.87%, from earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $5,493,616, or $0.99 and $0.98 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Unaudited earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $454,530, or 33.33%, to $1,818,279 compared to $1,363,749 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Returns on average assets and average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.14% and 13.55%, respectively, compared with December 31, 2023 returns on average assets and average equity of 0.86% and 12.90%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud of our performance for both the quarter and year, in which we generated a return on average assets of 1.27% and 1.14%, respectively, and a return on average equity of 13.69% and 13.55%, respectively. Earnings of $6,749,736 in 2024 mark our second-best year to date. Increased noninterest income, consistent management of overhead, and a net interest margin that saw 85 basis points of improvement throughout the year spurred these favorable results. Meanwhile, loans outstanding grew more than 5% annually, while an ongoing focus on asset quality held non-performing assets to a minimum. The outlook for 2025 suggests another one or two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are likely. Regardless of monetary policy, we will continue to carry out our strategy to deploy maturing investment securities into higher-yielding loans and other assets, which should further enhance net interest margin over time. Most importantly, I would like to thank our dedicated employees for their commitment to our bank and customers this past year."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total Interest and Fee Income $ 6,818,624 $ 6,848,831 $ 6,702,792 $ 6,593,463 $ 6,500,593 Total Interest Expense 1,406,681 1,566,695 1,564,362 1,861,311 1,821,435 Net Interest Income 5,411,943 5,282,136 5,138,430 4,732,152 4,679,158 Provision for Credit Losses 25,000 - 50,000 - - Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 5,386,943 5,282,136 5,088,430 4,732,152 4,679,158 Total Other Income 483,085 485,206 471,075 423,497 397,970 Total Other Expense 3,498,230 3,412,935 3,339,934 3,359,684 3,309,138 Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,371,798 2,354,407 2,219,571 1,795,965 1,767,988 Income Tax Expense 553,519 552,544 465,773 420,169 404,239 Net Income $ 1,818,279 $ 1,801,863 $ 1,753,798 $ 1,375,796 $ 1,363,749























Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.24











Return on Average Assets 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 0.89 % 0.87 % Return on Average Equity 13.69 % 14.04 % 14.71 % 11.69 % 12.74 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 5,432,762 5,445,519 5,457,907 5,462,794 5,469,251 Book Value Per Share $ 9.63 $ 9.71 $ 8.93 $ 8.69 $ 8.61 Efficiency Ratio 59.34 % 59.18 % 59.54 % 65.17 % 65.18 % Net Interest Margin 3.97 % 3.82 % 3.68 % 3.20 % 3.12 % % Loans Past Due> 30 Days 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.32 % 0.53 % Allowance for Credit Losses as a % of Total Loans 1.01 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.07 %











Quarterly Averages:









Total Assets $ 569,812,437 $ 578,014,415 $ 590,639,502 $ 624,732,564 $ 625,093,859 Total Loans $ 363,015,990 $ 358,623,795 $ 359,514,482 $ 353,396,331 $ 344,789,580 Total Deposits $ 500,693,110 $ 512,024,560 $ 516,221,132 $ 519,023,338 $ 518,397,166 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 52,837,535 $ 51,043,788 $ 47,951,482 $ 47,328,863 $ 42,464,898

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state -chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

