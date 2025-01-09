International Isotopes Inc.: International Isotopes, Inc. Announces the Amendment of the Acquisition of the AMICI, Inc. Product Line

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("International Isotopes," "INIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended and finalized the Asset Purchase Agreement with AMICI, Inc., dated June 16th, 2023. To make up for a shortfall of inventory and assets INIS was to receive under the original agreement, INIS will receive the manufacturing molds, device registrations, trademarks, and all production rights to the AMICI, Inc. line of Xenon System products as well as the registered intellectual property to Swirler® and Tru-Fit Mouthpiece products.

Shahe Bagerdjian, President of INIS, commented, "We're glad to have come to an agreement with Mr. Bono to finalize the Asset Purchase Agreement. It's good to now have full control of the intellectual property behind the Swirler® and Tru-Fit and we look forward to the Xenon System joining the rest of our RadVent medical device lineup in 2025."

AMICI, Inc. had been a leading manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic products for lung ventilation, including masks, mouthpieces, bacteria/virus filters, absorbents, and the revolutionary Swirler® Radioaerosol System. This acquisition will further complement the Company's Medical Device segment and will be marketed under our RadVent product line.

For more information about the RadVent Swirler®, Tru-Fit, and Xenon Systems, please visit radvent.com .

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. (INIS), established in 1995, with its headquarters in Idaho Falls, ID, USA, manufactures a wide range of radioisotope-focused products. INIS manufactures and supplies generic sodium iodide I-131 radio-pharmaceutical drug product for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer. INIS manufactures and distributes a complete line of calibration and reference standards for nuclear pharmacies and SPECT/PET imaging systems as well as industrial calibration standards under its RadQual brand. The Company also manufactures Cobalt-60 sealed source products and provides contract manufacturing of various drug products as well as radioisotope API supply for 3rd party theranostics clients. INIS recently launched a manufacturing joint venture with Alpha Nuclides, to bring INIS and RadQual products into China via Radnostix China. The Company is working to launch its RadVent brand of medical devices in 2025, which includes the Swirler® and Tru-Fit product lines.

For more information, visit intisoid.com .

