Den 11 oktober 2024 gavs aktierna i Nordic Paper Holding AB observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Strategic Value Partners, LLC, genom bolaget Coniferous Bidco AB ("Coniferous Bidco").

Idag, den 9 januari 2025, offentliggjorde Coniferous Bidco ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPAPER, ISIN-kod SE0014808838, orderboks-ID 205432) ska tas bort.

On October 11, 2024, the shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Strategic Value Partners, LLC, through the company Coniferous Bidco AB ("Coniferous Bidco").

Today, January 9, 2025, Coniferous Bidco issued a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPAPER, ISIN code SE0014808838, order book ID 205432) shall be removed.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.