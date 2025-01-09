Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has completed its previously announced acquisition of I.D.C. Holding, a major independent producer of quality wafers, biscuits, confectionary and chocolate in Central and Eastern Europe.

First established in Slovakia over a century ago, I.D.C. Holding is a transformative addition to Valeo Foods Group's expanding portfolio. Producing a wide range of branded wafer, biscuit, sugar confectionary and seasonal chocolate products, I.D.C. Holding is a natural fit with Valeo Foods Group's sweet snacking platform and would form the cornerstone for its operations in the fast-growing Eastern European market.

Commenting on the transaction Valeo Foods Group Chief Executive, Ronald Kers said, "We are delighted to complete this acquisition and welcome the team to Valeo Foods Group. The acquisition of I.D.C. Holding introduces complementary brands and opens the door to significantly strengthening our position in the Central and Eastern European market and solidifying our leading position with our international retail partners."

"We are confident our market strategies will drive profitable growth through enhanced distribution, greater penetration and a cost-efficient supply chain. We expect the strength of our combined organisations to create value for years to come. With I.D.C. Holding joining Valeo Foods Group we can continue to build on our solid foundation underpinned by market leading brands, operational excellence and a strategic focus on becoming the undisputed sweet treats champion of Europe."

About I.D.C. Holding

I.D.C. Holding is a major manufacturer of high-quality sweets products in Slovakia with a turnover of almost €200 million annually. The portfolio includes traditional and iconic brands such as Horalky, Mila, Lina, Kávenky, Goralki, Moments, Verbena and many others. The Group employs more than 1,150 people across three production sites located in Slovakia and three subsidiaries in Czech, Hungary and Poland.

About Valeo Foods Group

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe's fastest growing food groups and one of Europe's leading producers and purveyors of quality sweets, treats and snacks. With revenues in excess of €1.6 billion, the Valeo Foods Group's portfolio includes over 80 brands enjoyed by customers in over 100 countries around the world including Balconi, Pedro, Carstens, Jacobs, Barratt sweets, Fox's Mints, Taveners, Poppets, Rowse Honey and Maple Crest. The Group employs over 4,500 people across 30 manufacturing facilities and offices in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by leading global investment firm Bain Capital.

