Frost Sullivan and other leading firms acknowledge Saviynt as a top provider for identity and privileged access management. Saviynt was also recognized as a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights.

Saviynt, a frontrunner in cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader or strong performer in 2024 industry reports from prominent analyst firms including Forrester, Frost Sullivan, and KuppingerCole. These accolades reinforce Saviynt's status as The Identity Authority, offering solutions that drive digital transformation, improve productivity, deliver exceptional customer outcomes, and enhance overall identity security.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in identity security by some of the most respected analyst firms in their recent reports and acknowledgements," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "These recognitions not only highlight our relentless commitment to innovation but also affirm the success of our customer-first approach in securing the identities of enterprises across the globe. They are also emblematic of the passion and dedication for our customers who inspire us to continue redefining the standards of excellence in identity security."

Saviynt's success in garnering objective validation from industry leaders is rooted in the transformative power of its intelligent, cloud-native platform the Identity Cloud. By providing visibility, control, and intelligence to identity management, the platform manages more than 60 million identities with unprecedented efficiency and security. Further fueling this momentum, Saviynt recently launched the industry's first AI-powered Intelligence Suite, which will redefine Identity and Access Management (IAM) by enabling faster and better decision-making.

In 2024, analyst reports rated Saviynt across focus areas such as IAM, Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM). Key highlights include:

IAM: Frost Sullivan's Frost Radar: Workforce Identity and Access Management 2024 , which benchmarked leading IAM vendors according to their capabilities to help protect organizations from identity-related attacks, named Saviynt a leader for growth and innovation.

Frost Sullivan's , which benchmarked leading IAM vendors according to their capabilities to help protect organizations from identity-related attacks, named Saviynt a leader for growth and innovation. IAM: Forrester named Saviynt a Strong Performer in its report, The Forrester Wave: Workforce Identity Platforms, Q1 2024 Using 24 criteria, the report analyzed and scored workforce identity platform providers for their ability to help security and risk professionals.

Forrester named Saviynt a Strong Performer in its report, The Using 24 criteria, the report analyzed and scored workforce identity platform providers for their ability to help security and risk professionals. IGA: KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration named Saviynt a Leader in the IGA market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and assessment of vendors' capabilities for on-premises and SaaS systems to monitor and manage access-related risks. Saviynt received the top category ranking, 5 out of 5, across all product categories: Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability. Additionally, Saviynt received Strong Positive ratings for Innovativeness, Financial Strength, and Ecosystem.

KuppingerCole's 2024 named Saviynt a Leader in the IGA market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and assessment of vendors' capabilities for on-premises and SaaS systems to monitor and manage access-related risks. Saviynt received the top category ranking, 5 out of 5, across all product categories: Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability. Additionally, Saviynt received Strong Positive ratings for Innovativeness, Financial Strength, and Ecosystem. PAM: Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) named Saviynt a Value Leader in its PAM Radar Report for Privileged Access Management, citing its Zero Trust design, converged platform and rapid deployment capabilities.

Saviynt was also recently recognized as a Customers' Choice, for the fourth consecutive year, in Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration report. Receiving 5 out of 5 Stars from 85% of reviewers as of October 2024 based on 185 of the reviews, Saviynt received the most number of 5-star reviews of all IGA vendors evaluated, according to Gartner Voice of the Customer report for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).

Saviynt's Identity Cloud, which offers advanced capabilities in identity governance, risk management, and compliance, has earned high marks for its robust security features, seamless integration, and ability to support digital transformation in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. With a proven track record and growing customer base, Saviynt remains at the forefront of the identity security industry, helping enterprises navigate complex security challenges and ensure comprehensive protection for their critical digital assets.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

