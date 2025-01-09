Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
09.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Quest International Achieves ANSI/ESD Certification for German Facility, Strengthening International Depot Repair Services and Capabilities

The Certification Joins Quest's 4 Existing ISO Registrations to Form the Industry's Most Complete Quality Management System

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Quest International, the global leader in aftermarket service and support for medical devices and equipment, is proud to announce that its Germany-based facility has achieved ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021 certification. This certification marks a significant milestone, reinforcing Quest's commitment to the highest service standards, further enhancing its ability to serve global clients with world-class depot repair services.

The ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021 certification is an internationally recognized standard that demonstrates compliance with rigorous electrostatic discharge controls essential for protecting sensitive electronic equipment and components. This is especially vital for complex medical devices, which operate with extreme sensitivity to best serve doctors and their patients. With this certification, Quest GmbH is now equipped to meet the demand in Europe for the latest ESD protection requirements.

"Our achievement of the ANSI/ESD certification in Germany represents our continuous improvement and dedication to quality and service consistency," said Shawn Arshadi, President and CEO of Quest International. "We are committed to offering our clients industry-leading reliability in depot repair across all our facilities. This certification aligns our European facility with the standards of our top-of-the-line American headquarters to continue to support our clients at the highest level."

The ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021 certification joins Quest Germany's ISO certifications for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 14001:2015. This suite of registrations ensures that the strictest quality standards will be met during the repair of any device. As part of the registration guidelines, Quest regularly submits to internal and third-party audits to ensure its facilities and procedures comply with each standard's criteria. During these audits, Quest must demonstrate continuous improvement in its processes, ensuring that the customer experience is always improving.

In addition to its expert depot repair services, Quest also offers field service, warehousing/logistics, and customer care solutions for medical device companies of all sizes from Fortune 500 enterprises to new commercial startups. Quest's entire suite of services is governed by the same ISO-registered Quality Management System and offers the same unparalleled customer experience.

For more information on Quest International's depot repair services and global capabilities, please visit www.questinc.com.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket integrated service partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, including healthcare, industrial, aviation, retail, and government, as well as an IT managed services provider for emerging tech and enterprise class businesses.

Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting its customers' needs with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

Contact Information

Aaron Schmidt
Marketing Manager
communications@questinc.com
949-581-9900

SOURCE: Quest International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
