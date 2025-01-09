MassRobotics Unveils the 2025 Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst Cohort

MassRobotics announces the fourth cohort of its Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst Program, marking a record-breaking year with an unprecedented number of applicants. This year's cohort includes six innovative companies selected for their cutting-edge solutions in healthcare robotics. The selection process was guided by the expertise and support of the MassRobotics Steering Committee, which includes industry leaders from MITRE, Festo, Mitsubishi Electric, and Novanta, and other key stakeholders. These organizations have provided invaluable mentorship, enabling MassRobotics to support a diverse range of startups tackling some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare. The 2024 cohort represents a new milestone for the program and highlights the growing impact of robotics in transforming healthcare worldwide.

The selected startups are:

OTSAW

OTSAW is a global robotics company delivering cutting-edge robotic solutions for security, healthcare, and logistics automation.

OTSAW aims to refine its healthcare intralogistics robots with mentorship from Mitsubishi Electric, yaxxoo and Novanta to launch a pilot for automated medication transport in the U.S. market. The goal is to demonstrate measurable improvements in operational efficiency and patient care within six months.

ReviMo

ReviMo is developing the first personal robotic mobility assistant to help individuals with mobility challenges get out of bed and live independently.

During the program, in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric Automation, yaxxoo and Novanta, ReviMo will develop a ready-for-manufacturing device, piloting the technology with users and medical institutions, and establishing partnerships with contract manufacturers and distributors.

Sixdof Space

Sixdof Space enables full robotic and drone autonomy with its unique tracking solution. Using the Sixdof optical sensor technology, we provide high speed, high accuracy tracking, in all lighting conditions.

Sixdof is engaging with MITRE and Mitsubishi Electric Automation through the MassRobotics Healthcare Catalyst program. Our goal is to take our existing proven technology into the healthcare and emergency response sectors. Milestones include using the Innovation Toolkit of MITRE to identify customers and create an engagement strategy, and integration into Mitsubishi robotics applied to healthcare use cases

Subtlebotic Limb Assist, developed by Subtlebotic, is the Synthetic Wearable Neurotech Robotic Motor Technology. This groundbreaking device is a lightweight, compact, and external wearable motor system designed to restore mobility for individuals who have lost motor function in their limbs. With its advanced artificial components, Limb Assist enables users to regain natural limb movement, empowering them to perform daily activities effortlessly. By providing independence and confidence, this innovative technology helps individuals re-engage with life and embrace their everyday tasks with ease. Subtlebotic is preparing for product trials to validate Limb Assist's design and performance. In collaboration with MassRobotics and yaxxoo, Subtlebotic is accelerating its commercialization efforts, focusing on regulatory approval, market readiness, and scalability. A U.S. patent application for the Limb Assist Neuro Mechanism is underway to safeguard this transformative innovation.

TechNovator TechNovator provides an innovative solution for wireless battery charging by using quantum technology with 95% efficiency over a distance compared with all existing technologies. Providing wireless charging to manufacturers in healthcare and other industries we have the proprietary process on transmission of energy between source of energy and and the receiver. This proves efficiency by 95% at a distance and does not generate heat or interference. In collaboration with MITRE and yaxxoo, TechNovator will refine its wireless charging solution for medical applications, culminating in a live demonstration at the Robotics Summit & Expo, while advancing proof-of-concept testing, regulatory compliance, and hospital trials.

Tenomix Tenomix is revolutionizing cancer diagnostics with a global platform technology that integrates robotics, ultrasound imaging, and AI to automate manual pathology workflows, enabling faster, more reliable, and efficient cancer care. Tenomix aims to collaborate with leading industry experts, including Novanta, yaxxoo and Festo, while gaining valuable insights into the healthcare robotics and consumables markets. They are looking to expand their network in the Greater Boston Area-connecting with accelerators, clinical collaborators, and investors-to forge strategic partnerships that drive our

This year's cohort of the Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst Program will receive invaluable mentorship, access to cutting-edge resources, and opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders such as MITRE, Mitsubishi Electric, Novanta, and Festo. The program aims to accelerate the adoption of their innovative solutions in real-world healthcare settings, ultimately enhancing patient care and operational efficiencies.

"Now in its fourth successful cohort, the Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst Program continues to attract a growing number of global applicants, each with innovative technologies aimed at transforming healthcare," said Juan Necochea, Director of Strategic Partnerships at MassRobotics. "Each of these companies is developing groundbreaking solutions that have the potential to transform healthcare. We are excited to help them scale and collaborate with our network to bring their technologies to real-world applications that can improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency."

With the diversity and promise of this year's cohort, the program continues to be a hub for the next generation of healthcare robotics innovators. "Robotics is changing the future of healthcare, and MITRE is excited to mentor this cohort of startups with novel solutions delivering better patient outcomes," said Russ Graves, Director of Bridging Innovation at MITRE. "The variety of solutions in this cohort demonstrates the numerous ways robotics and AI are impacting healthcare."

The potential for transformative change through robotics is clear, and this year's cohort is aligned with the industry's growing focus on precision medicine. "This cohort's dedication to robotic solutions that genuinely enhance people's lives is clearly aligned with Novanta's commitment to innovating in the precision medicine space," stated Elliot Helms, R&D Manager, Mechatronics at Novanta. "We are honored to support such a skilled group of startups that are tackling significant challenges in healthcare robotics."

"The Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst program is attracting potential robotics startups with innovative healthcare applications, aiming to enhance and expand Mitsubishi Electric's Robotics and Automation business," said William Nguyen, R&D Manager at Mitsubishi Electric. "We are excited to mentor these companies and help them scale their technologies to have a real-world impact on healthcare."

"I am delighted to see so many life science startups applying for this initiative," said Johannes Linzbach, Head of the Festo Research Hub Boston. "Working closely with innovators like Tenomix presents a unique opportunity to drive meaningful advancements in healthcare robotics. Together, we can foster innovation that will significantly impact and drive the advancement of Lab Automation.

"As the founder of yaxxoo Inc, founding member of the MassRobotics Healthcare Robotics Catalyst Program, and former Head of Innovation and Technology at Festo, I am very excited to work together with Tenomix in bringing innovative solutions to the healthcare space and improving the patient experiences and outcomes and Subtlebotic in supporting their US market entry initiatives," added Nuzha Yakoob, Founder and CEO of yaxxoo inc.

Throughout the program, the startups will receive tailored mentorship, refine their technologies, and work alongside key stakeholders in the healthcare robotics ecosystem to meet their business objectives. The program will culminate in a live presentation of their progress at the Robotics Summit and Expo in May 2025.

For more information about the Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst Program and this year's cohort, please visit MassRobotics Healthcare Catalyst .

MassRobotics:

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

Media Contact:

Sayo Tirrell

MassRobotics

sayo@massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on accesswire.com