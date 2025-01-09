Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agilence Unveils Agilence AI - Artificial Intelligence Delivering Next-Level Fraud Detection and Loss Prevention

Finanznachrichten News

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Agilence, the leading provider of data analytics and loss prevention (LP) solutions for retail, supermarket, restaurant, and hospitality organizations, today announced the launch of Agilence AI, a groundbreaking suite of artificial intelligence capabilities integrated across Agilence Analytics, Agilence Case Management, and Agilence Audit Management. This new technology empowers businesses to combat fraud more effectively by delivering tailored insights and streamlining workflows to address high-risk activities faster than ever.

"Agilence AI transforms how loss prevention teams detect and mitigate fraud," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "Unlike generic AI solutions, Agilence AI learns directly from your data and operational patterns, providing precise and actionable fraud detection unique to your business."

Key Capabilities of Agilence AI:

AI Transaction Fraud: Precision Scoring - Agilence AI surfaces high-priority risks by scoring suspicious transactions inside Agilence Analytics. This adaptive system learns from user input to refine its fraud prediction accuracy. Fraud scores seamlessly integrate into dashboards, reports, and queries, enhancing analysis for faster and better decisions.

AI Alerts: Priority Ranking - Agilence Analytics alerts are based on business criteria, conditions, and metrics that provide actionable insights to correct and resolve fraud issues. Agilence AI ranks alerts so your teams focus on the most pressing threats. The system learns in order to minimize "noise," preventing alert fatigue and ensuring high-impact issues are addressed promptly. Related alerts are grouped, enabling teams to spot and stop potential widespread fraud faster.

Natural Language Query (NLQ): Intuitive Data Exploration - Users can now investigate their Agilence Case Management and Agilence Audit Management data using plain-language questions, accelerating fraud analysis and making insights more accessible across all levels of expertise. Real-time visualization of queries simplifies data exploration and fosters faster comprehension.

AI Automations: Workflow Efficiency - Agilence AI enables rapid creation of automated workflows for Agilence Case Management and Agilence Audit Management using natural language inputs and queries. This technology enhances compliance, assigns tasks for resolution, and reduces the burden of manual oversight, ensuring quicker corrective actions and improved operational safety.

Agilence AI boosts team productivity with AI-driven scoring, helping prioritize critical fraud cases and saving time through NLQ-powered insights. It uncovers hidden fraud, adapting to complex patterns like refund, loyalty, and ecommerce abuse. Tailored to your business, it evolves with your data, offering flexible workflows, alerts, and dashboards aligned with organizational priorities.

"By combining AI with the expertise of loss prevention professionals, we're empowering our customers to drive meaningful financial improvements and operational efficiency," said Brian Brinkmann, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Agilence. "This Agilence AI release is just the beginning, with more innovative AI capabilities planned throughout this year."

For more information about Agilence AI and how it can transform your loss prevention efforts, visit www.agilenceinc.com or visit Booth #1035 at NRF Big Show 2025, taking place in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY on January 12-14, 2025.

Contact Information

Brian Brinkmann
Chief Product and Marketing Officer
bbrinkmann@agilenceinc.com

Dillon Garrison
Content Marketing Manager
dgarrison@agilenceinc.com

.

SOURCE: Agilence



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.