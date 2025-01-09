Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030: Asphalt Shingle Reuse

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Saint-Gobain

To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, Saint-Gobain is paving the way to a more sustainable future!

RenuCoreTM technology can take shingle waste and recycle it into asphalt pavements instead of letting it go to landfill. Jill Betters tells us all about how Saint-Gobain is raising the roof in sustainability.

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Journey to 2030 here

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

