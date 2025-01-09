Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
09.01.25
16:33 Uhr
86,06 Euro
+1,30
+1,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,0886,1016:42
86,0886,1016:42
09.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030: Asphalt Shingle Reuse

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Saint-Gobain

To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, Saint-Gobain is paving the way to a more sustainable future!

RenuCoreTM technology can take shingle waste and recycle it into asphalt pavements instead of letting it go to landfill. Jill Betters tells us all about how Saint-Gobain is raising the roof in sustainability.

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Journey to 2030 here

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
