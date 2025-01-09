Anzeige
09.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
U.S. Bank: Mortgage-Free Home Helps Navy Vet Be Closer to Family

Finanznachrichten News

U.S. Bank has donated 30 homes to veterans since 2013

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / U.S. Bank
Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Home for the holidays has an entirely new meaning for Cydni O'Meally.

In early December, the U.S. Navy Veteran received a brand new, fully furnished home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, from Operation Homefront in partnership with U.S. Bank and homebuilder Veridian Homes.

O'Meally had been living in California and moving to the new home brought her closer to her sister, who also lives in Wisconsin.

This is the fourth mortgage-free home U.S. Bank donated to veterans this year, bringing the total to 30 homes valued at a combined amount of $8.1 million since 2013. Watch the video above to see O'Meally's story.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
