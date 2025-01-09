U.S. Bank: Mortgage-Free Home Helps Navy Vet Be Closer to Family

U.S. Bank has donated 30 homes to veterans since 2013

Home for the holidays has an entirely new meaning for Cydni O'Meally.

In early December, the U.S. Navy Veteran received a brand new, fully furnished home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, from Operation Homefront in partnership with U.S. Bank and homebuilder Veridian Homes.

O'Meally had been living in California and moving to the new home brought her closer to her sister, who also lives in Wisconsin.

This is the fourth mortgage-free home U.S. Bank donated to veterans this year, bringing the total to 30 homes valued at a combined amount of $8.1 million since 2013. Watch the video above to see O'Meally's story.

