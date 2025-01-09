Digital Signature Market worth $70.24 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Signature Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.93 billion in 2024 to USD 70.24 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Digital Signature Market is growing due to stringent regulatory standards, the need for data privacy compliance, growth of e-commerce and remote work. Regulations such as GDPR and CCPA demand businesses to implement secure solutions for digital signatures to prevent data loss, avoid fines, and gain consumer confidence. Increasing digital fraud incidents have increased the demand for authentications that are trustable. Digital signatures streamline processes, reduce paper usage, and enable efficient, legally binding procedures such as contract signing and onboarding employees. As businesses focus on secure online transactions and regulatory compliance, the market will grow exponentially.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177504698

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Type, Deployment Mode, Business Function, End User, Vertical and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Digital Signature Market are Adobe (US), DocuSign (US), Thales (France), Zoho (India), Entrust (US), DigiCert (US), OneSpan (US), Ascertia (UK), GlobalSign (Belgium), IdenTrust (US), Nitro (US), Dioss (Belgium), Dokobit (Lithuania), Penneo (Denmark), QuickSign (France), Symtrax (US), Alphatrust (US), Notarius (US), Actalis (Italy), SIGNiX (US), SigniFlow (UK), vintegrisTECH (Spain), Signority (Canada), Bit4id (Italy), LawTrust (South Africa), DigiSigner (Germany), WISeKey (Switzerland), itsme (Belgium), and SignWell (US)

Based on the offering, the software segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The software segment holds the largest market share in the Digital Signature Market because of the growing demand for secure, efficient document management. Digitization across industries has assured the software segment to stand at a significant position. Vendors offer encryption software, PKI solutions, email encryption solutions, and APIs to help users sign documents securely. Digital signature software is essential as it supports remote document signing and mitigates challenges associated with the traditional paper-based signing procedure. For example, Zoho Sign employs public key infrastructure technology to guarantee that signed and verified documents are digitally secure. The user is in a position to sign the document digitally, send an email with signed copies, and adhere to the regulations on ESIGN and eIDAS.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177504698

By the deployment mode segment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As demand for flexible and adaptable solutions increases, the cloud deployment segment is expected to gain the highest growth rate in the Digital Signature Market. Cloud-based digital signatures offer security features such as encryption and multi-factor authentication along with reduced infrastructure expenses. They also integrate easily with other cloud applications to improve operational efficiency. In addition, regulatory compliance and the shift towards paperless transactions are also compelling organizations to embrace cloud-based solutions that comply with ever-changing legal standards. Cloud-based deployment is expected to grow because it matches up with technological advancements and the need for secure digital solutions that are on the rise.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an emerging region for the Digital Signature Market due to rapid technological progress and the widespread usage of the internet. Technologies such as AI, big data, and mobile connectivity are reshaping governments, businesses, and communities, and it is becoming increasingly digital. This leads to organizations investing in digital signatures, whether big companies or SMEs, for the security of transactions, the safety of critical information, and the optimization of business processes. This has led to an increased demand for secure digital tools because of the growth in online activities and government regulations. Some of the key players that are dealing with this include SIGNiX and SigniFlow.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=177504698

Top Key Companies in Digital Signature Market:

Adobe (US), DocuSign (US), Thales (France), Zoho (India), Entrust (US), DigiCert (US), OneSpan (US), Ascertia (UK), GlobalSign (Belgium), IdenTrust (US), Nitro (US), Dioss (Belgium), Dokobit (Lithuania), Penneo (Denmark), QuickSign (France), Symtrax (US), Alphatrust (US), Notarius (US), Actalis (Italy), SIGNiX (US), SigniFlow (UK), vintegrisTECH (Spain), Signority (Canada), Bit4id (Italy), LawTrust (South Africa), DigiSigner (Germany), WISeKey (Switzerland), itsme (Belgium), and SignWell (US) are the key players and other players in the Digital Signature Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Diode Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Cybersecurity Certification Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Quantum Communication Market- Global Forecast to 2030

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Security and Vulnerability Management Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Digital Signature Companies and Digital Signature Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-signature-market-worth-70-24-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302346741.html