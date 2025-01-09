Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Your Rights, is now available to help immigrants navigate legal challenges during deportation sweeps. As the United States braces for sweeping immigration-enforcement actions under newly-elected President Donald Trump, a timely and essential tool has emerged to empower immigrant communities. The free web app, Your Rights, provides just-in-time legal guidance for individuals encountering immigration-enforcement personnel, offering crucial support during an era of heightened uncertainty.

Your Rights is designed to be accessible, practical, and inclusive. Key features include:

Multilingual Support: Content is available in 12+ languages, including English, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Creole, Simplified Chinese, Pashto, Urdu, Somali, and Vietnamese.

Offline Functionality: The app works seamlessly even if users lose internet connectivity, ensuring that critical information is always available.

Simple, User-Friendly Design: The straightforward interface makes it easy to access important legal information quickly, regardless of technical expertise.

Bandwidth-Efficient: Optimized for low data usage, ensuring accessibility for users with limited internet resources.

"We created 'Your Rights' to provide a lifeline for individuals facing potential immigration enforcement actions. It's not just an app; it's a tool for empowerment, knowledge, and safety," said David Simon, a retired attorney and political activist.

Simon, who created a similar "Know Your Rights" app for the ACLU more than a decade ago, saw an urgent need for updated materials specifically for immigrants facing the upcoming immigration sweeps. Leveraging the power of AI, Simon developed Your Rights as a vital resource to address this critical gap.

The app offers actionable guidance on how to respond during encounters with immigration officers, emphasizing the rights of individuals to remain silent, refuse entry to their homes without a warrant, and seek legal representation. By making this information readily available, Your Rights aims to reduce fear and confusion while fostering informed decision-making.

The app's launch is especially critical as the Trump administration is poised to implement Project 2025, a comprehensive deportation plan targeting millions of undocumented immigrants across the U.S. With enforcement actions expected to ramp up, Your Rights serves as a vital resource for immigrant communities and their allies.

How to Access: The app is free and available now at https://your-rights.org. No downloads are required, and it is accessible on any smartphone, tablet, or computer. Users are encouraged to place a link or icon to the app on their phone's home screen for quick access in urgent situations.

Call to Action: Immigration-rights advocates, legal professionals, and community organizations are encouraged to share this resource widely to ensure it reaches those who need it most. For partnerships, press inquiries, or additional information, please contact:

About David Simon: David Simon is a retired attorney and political activist based in Santa Barbara, Calif. With a longstanding commitment to social justice and technology-driven solutions, Simon previously developed a "Know Your Rights" app for the ACLU and continues to advocate for vulnerable communities through innovative tools like Your Rights.

