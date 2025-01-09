New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Pronto Translations today announced a new survey of businesses that examined preferences for translation services when handling sensitive content. The survey provides valuable insights into why businesses prefer human translators over AI, highlighting the critical role of cultural nuances, contextual accuracy, and confidentiality in translation tasks.

Figure 1: Pronto Translations Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/236420_93d27893247e38c2_001full.jpg

According to the analysis of various survey results by Pronto Translations, human translators bring a depth of understanding, context, and cultural intelligence that machines cannot replicate. This skillset ensures that translations are not only accurate but also resonate appropriately with diverse audiences, maintaining trust and avoiding costly misunderstandings.

Mistranslations and Errors: Case Studies

Cross examination and analysis of the available survey data indicates that translation errors can have significant consequences, especially in sensitive industries such as healthcare and legal services. For example, a mistranslation in medical instructions could lead to improper medication usage, risking patient health. Similarly, in legal contexts, even minor translation inaccuracies can alter the meaning of contracts, leading to disputes or litigation.

Cultural Nuances and Sensitivities

According to Joshua B. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Pronto Translations, "AI translations often fall short when addressing culturally specific phrases or idiomatic expressions. For instance, translating a phrase like "break the ice" might result in a literal rendering, which could confuse non-English speakers. Human translators, in contrast, can identify the intended meaning and find culturally appropriate equivalents."

About Pronto Translations

Pronto Translations uses a rigorous three-step Translation-Editing-Proofreading (T-E-P) process to ensure the highest quality in translation and localization services. Pronto Translations specializes in handling sensitive content across 122 languages with a focus on accuracy, cultural sensitivity, and confidentiality. The services are available 24/7 globally, making Pronto Translations a reliable choice for businesses needing quick turnaround times without compromising quality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236420

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR