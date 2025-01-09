Asset Management System Market worth $26.41 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The asset management system market is expected to reach USD 26.41 billion by 2030 from USD 17.64 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The asset management system is a solution that is applied to monitor and track down assets in the retail, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing industries. The asset management system market is experiencing significant growth mainly due to advancements on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), an increase in the adoption of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, and government initiatives and regulations to support the adoption of asset management.

Asset Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 17.64 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 26.41 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Asset Type, Function, Offering, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge In balancing accuracy and power consumption in tracking Key Market Opportunities Standardization and advancements in automation Key Market Drivers Advancements in IoT and AI

The retail segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The retail sector holds the largest market share during the forecast period of the asset management system market due to the rising demand for effective inventory management, asset tracking in real-time, and higher operational efficiency. RFID, IoT, and cloud-based solutions are progressively being implemented across retailers to manage their supply chain efficiently. Moreover, the retail sector is rapidly transforming and investing in automation and smart stores, using advanced technologies such as AI and ML. As e-commerce grows, demand for high-volume inventory management and distribution systems increases. Retailers find asset management systems useful in terms of maintaining product availability and order fulfillment in a quick and efficient manner. Furthermore, manufacturers and solution providers emphasize on offering tailored asset management solutions for the retail sector that are cost-effective and scalable. These trends pave the way for major growth in the retail industry during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to exhibit the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the offering segment of the asset management system market during the forecast period. The software solutions are vital in integrating and managing data from hardware components, including RFID tags, sensors, and GPS trackers. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for smart, automated asset management solutions that streamline operations and improve decision-making across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Advanced software solutions such as cloud-based, IoT-enabled applications and Al-driven analytics have enabled organizations to achieve real-time insights, predictive maintenance capabilities, and enhanced operational efficiency. The rapid digitalization of business processes and increasing usage of IoT technology create a huge demand for advanced asset management software. Moreover, the emerging focus on automation and data-based decision-making increases the demand for advanced software platforms with end-to-end asset management capabilities. Ongoing R&D investments and the compatibility of Al and machine learning with software applications further drive market growth for software offerings during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the asset management system industry owing to substantial investment in research and development and well-established infrastructure for retail and healthcare. The market's growth can be attributed to the rising demand for effective asset tracking, monitoring, and optimization in various end users, such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and retail. The high penetration of advanced technologies such as IoT, RFID, and AI-enabled systems has paved the way for developing innovative solutions that support the rising demand for automation and efficiency in operations. The other factor that has led to the increasing adoption of asset management systems in the region is government policies favoring digital transformation in supply chain management. Additionally, the growth in the region is further driven by the presence of leading market players and solution providers who offer technologically advanced, customized, and large-scale implementations of asset management systems. Furthermore, the growing interest in cloud-based solutions and Industry 4.0 practices among end-users further propels the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the asset management system companies with a significant global presence include Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions (US), TrackX Inc. (US), Checkpoint Systems (US), Impinj, Inc. (US, Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Infor Inc (US), GE Healthcare (US).

