ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Welcomes Jordan Sherry as Senior Vice President of Carrier Strategies

Industry Veteran to Spearhead Carrier Relations and Strategic Initiatives

ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the appointment of Jordan Sherry as Senior Vice President of Carrier Strategies. With over a decade of experience in the insurance industry, Sherry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen ALKEME's carrier partnerships and strategic initiatives.

Jordan Sherry joins ALKEME after serving as the Southern California Chief Marketing Officer at HUB International. His impressive career spans 12 years on the carrier side, where he held multiple roles, culminating in overseeing Distribution for the West. Sherry's deep expertise in insurance, agency distribution, marketing, and underwriting positions him as a valuable asset to ALKEME's growth strategy. In his new role, Sherry will focus on:

Intensifying ALKEME's carrier partnerships

Supporting ALKEME producers in optimizing business with markets and strategizing best-in-class placement for clients

Organizing current carrier contracts

Developing and implementing comprehensive strategies to enhance ALKEME's market position

Jordan Sherry expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join the ALKEME team and contribute to the company's continued success. My experience in carrier relations and strategic planning aligns perfectly with ALKEME's vision. I look forward to leveraging my industry relationships and expertise to expand our carrier partnerships and enhance our ability to serve our clients with innovative solutions.

"Nathan Morris, COO of ALKEME, commented on the appointment: "Jordan Sherry is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His extensive industry experience and strong relationships in the insurance sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. Jordan's strategic insights and proven track record in carrier relations will significantly enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the market. We are excited to welcome him to the ALKEME family."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

