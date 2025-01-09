Greggs has reported that FY24 profit is in line with management's expectation despite the more challenging environment and slowing sales growth through H224. The more challenging market means that management is more cautious about the outlook for H125 than previously. With space expansion and recovery of cost inflation, it expects to deliver profit growth in FY25 albeit lower than previously anticipated. We have reduced our FY25 profit before tax estimate by c 2%.

