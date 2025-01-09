Anzeige
09.01.2025 16:15 Uhr
A2Mac1: A2MAC1 Announces Patrick Katenkamp as New CEO

Finanznachrichten News

A2MAC1 Announces Patrick Katenkamp as New CEO

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 9th

A2MAC1, a global leader in technical data analysis and automotive benchmarking services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Katenkamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With extensive experience in strategy and innovation, Patrick's vision will drive A2MAC1 into an exciting new phase of growth and global expansion.

Patrick Katenkamp joins A2MAC1 with a wealth of international experience in senior leadership roles, having previously held key positions in the automotive and technology sectors. He is recognized for his ability to lead strategic transformations, support international growth, and implement innovative solutions to address the complex challenges of the market.

"I am honored to lead A2MAC1, a company that embodies excellence and innovation in automotive benchmarking," said Patrick Katenkamp. "I am confident that by leveraging the exceptional talent of our teams and our constant commitment to innovation, we will continue to set industry standards and open exciting new opportunities for our clients."

Under Patrick Katenkamp's leadership, A2MAC1 will place a strong emphasis on expanding its service offerings and growing its international client base, particularly through strategic partnerships such as the recent collaboration with Microsoft. This alliance allows A2MAC1 to harness the power of Microsoft Azure to deliver even more effective solutions to the automotive industry, while prioritizing sustainability and efficiency in innovation.

A2MAC1 also extends its gratitude to Frank Bunte for his leadership and pivotal role in the company's international expansion over the past five years. His efforts have laid the strong foundations upon which A2MAC1 will continue to grow.


About A2MAC1
A2MAC1 is a key player in the global automotive industry, providing technical benchmarking, analysis, and engineering services to help businesses enhance their product performance. Through innovative solutions and in-depth analysis, A2MAC1 supports its clients in creating vehicles that are more efficient, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

Contact:

A2MAC1 Communication Team

communication@a2mac1.com

24 - 26 Quai Alphonse le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
www.a2mac1.com


