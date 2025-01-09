The government of the Canadian province of Ontario is launching an energy rebate program later this month, offering up to 30% off the cost of residential rooftop solar panels, heat pumps, and battery storage for homes. The government of Ontario, Canada, is launching a new rebate scheme for home energy efficiency renovations and improvements. The Home Renovation Savings Program, set to open on Jan. 28, will cover up to 30% of the costs of new heat pumps, rooftop solar panels and battery storage, as well as new windows, doors and insulation. Later this year, the program will expand to include rebates ...

