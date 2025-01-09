Global Biotechnology Market Outlook 2025: Driving Growth at 13.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology industry market size is projected to expand from USD 483.0 billion in 2024 to USD 546.0 billion by 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.0%. Despite the economic uncertainties and post-COVID slump in recent times, biotech companies have demonstrated adaptability throughout 2024. The global biotech industry market size is estimated to grow from USD 483.0 billion in 2024 to USD 546.0 billion by 2025, at a growth rate of ~13.0%. Ongoing innovation, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A), investments, and increasing focus on advanced therapies contribute to the sustained growth of the market. The global biotechnology industry is set to experience rapid growth and innovation, driven by advances in personalized medicine, AI integration, and the increasing demand for biologics. The industry will see expanded use of biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, especially for complex diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions. Personalized medicine will take center stage, with treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. Additionally, the use of AI and machine learning will significantly accelerate drug discovery, clinical trial designs, and biomanufacturing processes, helping companies bring therapies to market faster and more cost-effectively. The biotechnology sector will also focus on sustainability, with a shift toward greener biomanufacturing practices. Innovations like single-use bioprocessing, continuous biomanufacturing, and eco-friendly production methods will reduce costs, improve product yield, and minimize the environmental footprint of biologics production.

The Global Biotech Industry Outlook for 2025 aims to provide insights into the anticipated performance of the biotech sectors, covering AI integration in drug discovery and the development of innovative therapies. The report will assess the industry's performance in 2024 relative to 2023 and highlight the significant breakthroughs and notable transformations in the biotech landscape during 2024, with expectations of continued momentum into 2025.

Some of the key developments witnessed by the biotech industry in 2024:

Approval of CRISPR-based therapy, microbiome-based therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy represent a groundbreaking era in.

The trend of increasing collaboration with biotech companies signifies a strategic move towards therapeutic advancement in the healthcare industry. For instance, in October 2024, Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, collaborated with JW Pharmaceutical, one of the most established pharmaceutical companies in Korea. The collaboration aims to leverage both real-world data (RWD) and biological modeling to support efficient hypothesis generation and rapid validation in early therapeutic research in oncology. Under this collaboration JW Pharmaceutical researchers are leveraging Tempus' biological modeling platform.

Surge in AI innovation: AI powered tools are expected to accelerate identification of drug candidates, optimization of clinical trials, and enhance productivity. This trend further streamlines biotech operations to make treatments more accessible and precise.

Key MedTech Market Players

Among the Biotech R&D and manufacturing industry, prominent players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE HealthCare (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Inc (US), Qiagen (Germany), Illumina (US). F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Sanofi (France), Amgen (US), Gilead Sciences (US), Biogen (US), Bristol Myers Squibb (US) and GSK (UK) are the major players in the biotech-based therapies.

In 2024, key company leaders strive to maintain their competitive leadership positions with product launches, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and strategic deals. In 2025, key players will continue investments in research and development (R&D), multi-omics applications in biotech and biopharma settings, launch novel scientific discoveries, and focus on biotech industry-specific offerings.

Biotech's future growth anchored for the development of advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs).

Increasing focus on development of advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs) such as gene therapies, cell therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and tissue-engineered products is anticipated to have significant impact on the biotechnology and healthcare industries. Growth in ATMPs will drive innovation in biomanufacturing, which will involve more sophisticated production technologies including gene editing, cell culture systems, and personalized manufacturing processes. The demand for more scalable and lower-cost production methods will spur major investments into automation and Al to enable full optimization of manufacturing efficiency. More tailored and effective therapies because of incorporation with personalized medicine will contribute more to improving patient outcomes than significantly changing the landscape of chronic disease management and rare disease treatments.

The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 15.2% during 2023 - 28, reaching a market value of USD 19.80 billion in 2028. Various factors fueling this growth trajectory include increasing investments for ADC development, growing number of ADCs in clinical trials, favourable regulatory support, and rising incidence of cancer. The design and development of ADCs will benefit from ongoing improvements in antibody engineering, target selection, and cytotoxic payloads.

Some of the other key trends that the biotech industry is likely to witness in 2025:

Increasing developments and activities for precision medicine is anticipated to support the growth of biotechnology industry. Key market players are focusing on adoption of strategic alliances to strengthen their footprints in the field of precision medicine. For instance, in October 2024, ACT Genomics Co. Limited (Taiwan) and mProbe Taiwan Inc. (Taiwan) partnered to advance precision medicine across Asia. Their collaboration combines ACT Genomics' strategic distribution capabilities and mProbe's innovative proteomics technology, providing advanced oncology diagnostics in multiple Asian markets. Similarly, in August 2024, QIAGEN expanded its partnership with AstraZeneca to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) for chronic diseases. Their agreement focuses on using QIAGEN's QIAstat-Dx platform to enable faster genotyping of patients during clinical examinations, supporting quicker decisions about eligibility for genomically targeted therapies.

The approval and widespread adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and Tirzepatide (Zepbound), will continue to drive the growth of the biotechnology sector. These drugs, originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, have shown remarkable efficacy in promoting weight loss, making them one of the most significant breakthroughs in obesity treatments. GLP-1 agonistics is also under clinical trials for indications ranging from metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), prediabetes, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetic retinopathy, and osteoarthritis, as well as under consideration for substance abuse. Novo Nordisk's Phase 3 trial preliminary results for Semaglutide in Alzhemiers are expected in 2025, which could establish GLP-1 apart from diabetes and obesity.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in drug discovery and development activities is making significant contributions enabling faster, more efficient identification of potential drug candidates. The pharma industry will be a major beneficiary of AI's applications and might spend around USD 3 billion on AI in drug discovery by 2025. The application of AI has resulted in the development of a few notable algorithms such as new AI models including 'ProtGPT2' and 'ProGen'. ProtGPT2 and ProGen have been trained on 45 million and 280 million protein sequences respectively. This model software has been used to design new proteins.

Sustainability is one of the major driving factors in the biotechnology industry, shaping the management raw materials, packaging, and bioprocessing. Due to increasing environmental concern and regulations, biotechnology manufacturers will be pushed to adopt more sustainable practices across their operations. Sustainability has taken a front seat in EU with implementation of ECHA proposed PFAS restrictions. In 2025, the EC is expected to make sector specific decision on ban with 18-month timeline or temporary derogations, potentially including for biopharma industry. In the US as well, the US EPA has 2025-26 timeline of mandatory PFAS use reporting by manufacturers.

