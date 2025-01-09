Discovery Education: New Collection of Free Environmental Education Resources Encourages Students and Teachers To Explore the World

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Discovery Education:

To empower teachers and students to explore their world, the Environmental Education Initiative offers a curated collection of free environmental education resources for K-12 classrooms. Powered by worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education, the Environmental Education Initiative is a first-of-its-kind effort that helps students engage in environment science, make informed decisions that support healthy environments, and supports civic engagement.

The Environmental Education Initiative supports learners with standards-aligned resources that explore contemporary topics in environmental studies. The captivating multimodal content created by this initiative includes videos, ready-to-use lessons, and student activities exploring subjects such as energy, forestry, clean water, and more. The newest resources include 3 generation innovation video bundles, created in partnership with Nucor, Honeywell, and Subaru of America, Inc., and 6 student-facing activities, powered by LyondellBasell.

"Research reveals that environmental education helps improve overall academic performance, enhances critical thinking skills, and helps students develop personal growth and life-building skills," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Discovery Education. "We are proud to work alongside our partners to not only help students explore, grow, and develop academically and personally, but also to support teachers, as they help all learners explore the world around them, engage in civic life, and build healthy futures."

The resources from the Environmental Education Initiative are created with The National Environmental Education Foundation and other partners, including Honeywell, LyondellBasell, Nucor, and Subaru of America, Inc. To access Environmental Education Initiative resources, visit environmentaleducationinitiative.discoveryeducation.com. Educators with access to Discovery Education Experience can find these resources on the Environmental Education Initiative channel.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts:

