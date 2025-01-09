Gravitate AI Names Three Tech Luminaries to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Greg Raiz, David Flaschen, and Raza Shaikh's strategic appointments strengthen the company's position in enterprise AI solutions

Gravitate AI, a leading provider of cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of three distinguished technology and business leaders to its advisory board. Greg Raiz, David Flaschen, and Raza Shaikh bring decades of combined experience in software development, enterprise leadership, and venture investment to support Gravitate AI's mission of delivering transformative AI solutions across industries.

The new advisors represent a purposeful expansion of Gravitate AI's leadership ecosystem. Greg Raiz, co-GP of FoundersEdge, founder of the four-time Inc. 5000 winner Raizlabs and former Managing Director of Techstars Boston, brings extensive experience in building and growing tech professional services. David Flaschen, with executive leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Thomson Financial, and Flagship Ventures, contributes deep expertise in data analytics and information services. Raza Shaikh, Managing Director of Launchpad Venture Group, one of the top three most active angel networks in the U.S., adds valuable insights from building world-class software applications and co-founding one of the largest independent AWS partners.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with David, Greg, and Raza, each offering deep domain expertise across software development, enterprise data solutions, and technology investment to advance our mission," said Qiuyan Xu, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director of Gravitate AI. "David's decades of experience as a CEO and board member of multinational organizations will be instrumental as we expand into larger sectors. Greg's proven track record in building and leading software services and his coaching and tailored advice align seamlessly with our challenges and milestones. Raza's exceptional foresight as an accomplished investor in tech startups provides critical insights and leadership, shaping our growth trajectory and ensuring long-term success for our AI company."

The strategic expansion of Gravitate AI's advisory board comes at a pivotal moment in enterprise AI adoption. As businesses face increasing pressure to harness AI for competitive advantage, organizations are seeking trusted partners who can navigate both the technical complexities and strategic implications of AI implementation. With the rapid advancement of large language models, computer vision, and predictive analytics, enterprises require sophisticated guidance to transform their operations, enhance customer experiences, and develop new revenue streams.

These appointments strengthen Gravitate AI's ability to serve as that trusted partner, combining deep technical expertise with strategic business acumen. The company's track record of delivering over 100 AI products, including successful generative AI deployments, positions it to help enterprises shift from conventional business operations to AI-enhanced systems that automate complex tasks, predict market trends, and deliver personalized solutions at scale.

The new advisors' diverse expertise spans crucial areas, from product development and enterprise scaling to strategic investment, enabling Gravitate AI to provide comprehensive guidance to businesses at every stage of their AI journey.

"Having worked with many Fortune 500 firms, I'm super excited by the data opportunities of AI," said Greg Raiz. "I believe that Gravitate is well positioned to give enterprises the data edge they need to thrive in the AI age."

Founded in 2019, Gravitate designs and builds complex, cutting-edge AI systems that solve real-world problems for businesses worldwide. With a dedicated global team of highly skilled AI and data specialists, Gravitate has successfully delivered a wide range of AI products, including Generative AI deployments before ChatGPT's release. The company's solutions create new revenue streams, enhance existing products and services, and drive operational efficiencies for startups and Fortune 500 companies.

