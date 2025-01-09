LDIC Inc. Announces Appointment of Genevieve Roch-Decter as President & Portfolio Manager

LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, as the President & Portfolio Manager of the firm, effective Monday January 6, 2025. This strategic appointment coincides with LDIC's 26th anniversary and a period of record high assets under management. Genevieve's leadership will be instrumental in helping families navigate multi-generational wealth transitions and attracting new clients to LDIC.

"I am delighted to welcome Genevieve back to LDIC, as President & Portfolio Manager. During her nearly nine previous years at LDIC, Genevieve made outstanding contributions to the firm as both a Portfolio Manager and Analyst. She brings a wealth of experience and insight into the realities of transitioning intergenerational wealth for high-net-worth families. As we continue to grow the firm and meet the evolving needs of our clients, Genevieve's entrepreneurial and investing expertise will serve as a key asset to LDIC." said Michael Decter, CEO, CIO, and CCO of LDIC.

Over the past nine years, Genevieve has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and investor, founding and growing two businesses. Her latest venture, GRIT, a financial media company, has grown (organically and through acquisitions) to over 240,000 free subscribers, thousands of paying subscribers, and more than one million social media followers (including her own following). In 2024, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Voices, an exclusive group of global experts and a nominee for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

Prior to her entrepreneurial ventures, Genevieve spent nearly nine years at LDIC from 2007 to 2016, where she held key roles including Portfolio Manager and Analyst. She played a pivotal role in launching three specialized funds and managed multiple investment mandates. Genevieve has also worked closely with many current LDIC team members and has served on the firm's Board of Directors over the past several years.

Along with Genevieve's appointment as President & Portfolio Manager, LDIC is also undergoing a change in share ownership, which has been approved by the Ontario Securities Commission. This change involves the transfer of ownership of LDIC Inc. from Michael Decter to Genevieve Roch-Decter and Riel Roch-Decter. The change in share ownership is part of a phased succession plan. Michael will continue to serve as CEO, CCO, and CIO of the firm.

Genevieve is a CFA® charterholder, CFA Institute and Certified Market Technician (Level 1), with an Executive Education from Harvard Business School in Private Equity and Venture Capital. She also holds a BSc in Behavioral Neuroscience and a minor in Economics from McMaster University. Genevieve is a speaker for the National Speakers Bureau and is passionate about philanthropy.

Genevieve looks forward to meeting with LDIC clients in the coming months to discuss how she and LDIC can assist them with their financial goals.

To schedule a meeting with Michael and Genevieve to explore how we can help grow and manage your wealth, please reach out to us here: https://www.ldic.ca/contact-us/

