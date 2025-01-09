Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Announces a New Addition to Its Mil-COTS 28 Vin DC-DC Product Family

Finanznachrichten News

SynQor's Latest Military DC-DC Converter Provides Designers with a Power Dense Half-brick Solution

BOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / SynQor, Inc., announces the latest addition to its Mil-COTS 28 Vin DC-DC product line: the MCOTS-C-28-28-HY. This new compact, high-efficiency, high-power, half-brick DC-DC converter is based on SynQor's next-generation isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology. With an impressive 700 W of power packed into a half-brick form factor, this ultra-high power density module helps designers maximize layout optimization when space comes at a premium.

This MIL-STD-704 compliant converter delivers a regulated output at 28 Vdc that can be trimmed up 10% or down 50% from the nominal output value. Designers can select the output voltage through a trim resistor connected to the positive SENSE line when trimming up and to the negative SENSE line when trimming down. Additionally, the unit includes an integrated digital load-sharing capability, allowing for the configuration of up to 100 units in a system to share a load effectively. Designed for high-power applications, the converter maintains high efficiency throughout its entire operational range. With extremely low dissipation characteristics, these encased modules allow for full power delivery to loads at baseplate temperatures as high as 100°C.

Highly flexible and safeguarded by rugged features, these new converters are designed to operate in the harshest military conditions and are well suited for the rigors of military ground vehicle, sea, and airborne applications. With a wide input range and broad military standard compliance, the MCOTS-C-28-28-HY ensures system compatibility for a wide range of power designs.

Features:

  • High power density: 700 W in a half-brick package

  • Wide input range: 16-40 Vdc

  • High efficiency: 94%

  • Built-in digital load sharing capabilities

  • Maximum baseplate temperature 100 °C

Specification Compliance:

  • MIL-STD-704 (A-F)

  • MIL-STD-1275 (B, D)

  • MIL-STD-461 (C-F)

  • MIL-STD-810G

  • DEFSTAN-61-5 Part 6/(5 or 6)

  • DO-160E Section 16

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets. Click here to download the MCOTS-C-28-28-HY datasheet. For more information on this or your other power needs, please visit us at www.synqor.com or contact us via your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information

Caroline Lussier
Marketing Manager
inquiries@synqor.com
978-849-0600

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.



