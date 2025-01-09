Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate: Guy Fieri to Host America's Largest Tailgate in NOLA on Big Game Sunday: Guy's Flavortown Tailgate New Orleans - Sunday, Feb 9, 2025

FREE Fun for All Ages, the Larger-Than-Life Food Festival Will Feature Beloved Restaurants, Branded Experiences, and Musical Performances From Diplo, Flava Flav and Cowboy Mouth

Guy Fieri is headed to New Orleans for Big Game Weekend 2025 and is bringing the world's largest tailgate with him. The Mayor of Flavortown and America's favorite culinary personality, will host his third annual Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, right before the Big Game, giving locals and out-of-town football fans the ultimate tailgate experience. The FREE family-friendly event will take place at the iconic Mardi Gras World on Sunday, Feb. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are FREE and powered by TickPick for over 10,000 fans. Registration is now open on GuysFlavortownTailgate.com . Fans can secure their entry with a Taste of Flavortown ticket for $49.99, granting two complimentary bites from Guy Fieri concepts, or purchase a VIP Ticket for $349.99 that includes an all-you-can-eat dining experience and open bar. Adding to the excitement, 2,000 members of the military and veterans will receive guaranteed access through a special partnership with Carnival.

Not only does the festival provide its attendees with access to the greatest flavors of Big Game Sunday, but celebrates its brand partners through culinary creations, custom-built activations, and other special experiences. Included with ALL tickets this year, fans will receive FREE bites from King's Hawaiian, Tyson, Sabra, Hellmann's, Carnival, and the Crock-Pot brand, plus smoothie samples from GNC, and the perfect dipping complements from Flavortown Sauce.

With past musical performances from Dustin Lynch, Diplo, Flavor Flav, and LOCASH, and appearances from Eli Manning, Gordon Ramsay, G-Eazy, Kane Brown, Brett Kirschner, and Chad Johnson, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate has grown into the largest event of Big Game Weekend, annually attracting 10,000+ fans. It wouldn't be a Flavortown Tailgate without the tunes - this year's event will feature free performances by world-renowned DJ Diplo presents Thomas Wesley. Joining for the third consecutive year, Diplo wears his figurative cowboy hat, putting together a mash-up set that's country-inspired and gets the crowd going. Music's ultimate hype man will also be there. Yes, Flava Flav will be on stage, with no shortage of energy and rhymes. As will Cowboy Mouth, the New Orleans rock legends known for their high-energy performances and blend of rock, blues, and punk, ensuring the crowd stays fired up from start to finish.

"Big Game Weekend is not complete without the Flavortown Tailgate! We're talking a free event for over 10,000 fans, a real-deal celebration of food, football, and fun, right in the heart of the action at Mardi Gras World. 'Laissez les bons temps rouler 'at Flavortown Tailgate New Orleans!" - Guy Fieri

Epic Brand Partners & Experiences

Carnival Cruise Line : As one of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate headline partners, Carnival is creating a showstopping activation featuring a food promenade with three exclusive bite offerings that will give guests a taste of Celebration Key, Carnival's new destination in Grand Bahama. There will also be an opportunity to sample cocktails and beverages from PEPSI®. Guests can learn about Celebration Key, Carnival's new island destination, while enjoying premium tailgate vibes. In keeping with their commitment to honoring heroes, Guy Fieri and Carnival will host a Mainstage Salute to members of the military and give away a free cruise to 10 lucky heroes. Looking to win the ultimate Big Game Weekend giveaway? Win VIP tickets to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate and Shaq's Fun House by applying on GuysFlavortownTailgate.com/CarnivalUltimateGiveaway today.

Crock-Pot®: The Crock-Pot brand is thrilled to introduce its very own Big Game Sunday Celebrity Cook Off. Featuring an oversized tailgate experience celebrating all things Crock-Pot brand, this activation will infuse the flavors of tailgate favorites alongside football legends. With two custom tailgate dishes for FREE, guests will have the opportunity to taste both and enjoy what the Crock-Pot brand has to offer featuring its new MultiMeal multicooker. But wait, there's more - attendees can turn their attention to the festival Main Stage for a Crock-Pot recipe showdown where each football legend will serve their tailgate dish to a panel of judges to taste. Here's to team Crock-Pot®.

Pepsi: A returning partner, PEPSI® will showcase how its beverages - especially Pepsi Zero Sugar - pair perfectly with tailgate classics. Expect to see Pepsi featured across the event's bars and in a special Carnival x Pepsi® Mainstage Moment.

Anheuser-Busch: As an official sponsor of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light will feature prominently across the festival through exciting fan activations, and an epic onstage "Bud Light Cheers" moment. The go-to beverage for 21+ tailgate fans everywhere, be sure to stop by the Bud Light Hangout to grab a beer and some special prizes.

King's Hawaiian: Welcome back to Slider Town, where King's Hawaiian will delight fans with Original and Pretzel Slider Buns served "Your Way." Within Slider Town, fans can expect to taste the delectable Original and Pretzel slider buns and vote for which version is their favorite - or should we say flavorite. Look out for NFL legend Eli Manning, who will stop by Slider Town for the second straight year.

TickPick: Going to the Big Game? Buy tickets with No Hidden Fees on TickPick to get HELLUVA Savings. TickPick, the original ticket marketplace with no hidden fees that guarantees the best prices on tickets to live events and the official ticket partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, is the brand powering FREE access to the Big Game Weekend's largest culinary event ever AND presenting this year's VIP Lounge. https://www.tickpick.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets/ .

Sabra: Get ready to "Dip into Flavortown"! Join us as we transport our taste with Sabra's newest mouth-watering additions: Chimichurri Hummus and Falafel Style Hummus. In an epic showdown, the beloved hummus brand is teaming up with football legends to bring the flavors of Team Chimichurri and Team Falafel in an all-new way. At the custom-built activation, fans can meet football stars, taste the newest flavors, and grab one of Sabra's popular ready-to-go hummus snack packs. Which team are you on?

GNC: The global leaders in health and wellness will keep energy levels high with free protein-packed smoothies and exclusive giveaways. Stop by the smooth experience to taste the flavors of vanilla and chocolate whey protein and then make your way over to dive into the ultimate football catch photo moment.

Stay connected during the Big Game Weekend - Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. With brand activations featuring content capture zones and convenient charging stations, Verizon is bringing the ultimate connectivity experience to the event. Verizon customers can also score exclusive tickets through the Access portal on the Verizon app, making it easier than ever to join the celebration. As a key partner of the NFL, Verizon will have a major presence throughout the weekend, ensuring fans don't miss a moment.

Hellmann's: America's #1 Mayonnaise will take all of your Game Day favorites to the next level. Elevating everything with Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise, Hellmann's is excited to park its food truck amongst the Mardi Gras flare and serve samples of its exclusive Big Game dish. Make sure to stop by and experience what Hellmann's mayonnaise is all about.

Natalie's Juice: Natalie's is bringing its award-winning line of juices to Flavortown with a refreshing twist at this year's festival. From tangy citrus blends to sweet tropical infusions, festival-goers can experience the pure, authentic taste of Natalie's world-class tasting experiences in every sip. Stop by its juiced-up activation to enjoy a taste of sunshine at the ultimate tailgate party.

Flavortown Cookware and Kitchen Essentials: An all-new, out-of-bounds brand of cookware, appliances and kitchen textiles inspired by the Mayor of Flavortown himself in partnership with Mon Chateau is treating its Big Flavor, Bigger Hero recipe contest winner to the ultimate prize: an exclusive VIP Flavortown Tailgate experience, featuring a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the star of Super Bowl weekend's biggest tailgate event, Guy Fieri.

Flavortown Sauce: The full lineup of Flavortown Sauces will be front & center at the Tailgate, including a few NEW sauces being sampled for the first time ever. This roster of Flavortown Sauces make the perfect pairing for any tailgate bites, including the fan favorite Donkey Sauce, as well as other dynamite BBQ sauces and condiments. Leading up to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, consumers can also visit https://www.tailgatewithauthority.com/ for a chance to see Guy at the Flavortown Tailgate in New Orleans, plus thousands of other great prizes. Ready to experience the real deal for yourself? Visit https://www.flavortownsauces.com/ for more details on where to find them.

Santo Tequila: Santo Spirits is proud to feature its award-winning, additive-free 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Founded by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri himself, three expressions of this legendary super premium tequila will be offered on-site at the Tailgate: Blanco Tequila, Reposado Tequila and Añejo Tequila. www.santospirit.com

Medium Rare,producers of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, have a track record at Big Game Weekend that is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history, including Gronk Beach, Shaq's Fun House, SI The Party and The Shaq Bowl.For more information about Guy's Flavortown Tailgate or to purchase tickets, visit GuysFlavortownTailgate.com or follow along on social at @GuysFlavortownTailgate on IG, FB and X.

Second-Most Coveted Ticket on Big Game Sunday

Guys Flavortown Tailgate is the second-hottest ticket for Big Game Sunday outside of the Big Game - but here's the kicker: general admission is completely FREE! All fans need to do is register at www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com. Powered by TickPick, registration for FREE General Admission Tickets will open Friday, Jan. 10. For those looking to level up their dining experience, Taste of Flavortown and VIP passes are available for purchase now at GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

Download High Res Flyer

About Guy Fieri

Chef restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of FlavorTown and the face of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde Vineyard, Santo Tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live-event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

Media Contact & Talent RSVP:

Amanda@RMG-PR.com

512.743.3941

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

Joe@Medium-Rare.com

Contact Information

SOURCE: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate

View the original press release on accesswire.com