Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Pensacola, FL Location

Finanznachrichten News

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Florida Panhandle

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of its second Pensacola, FL location on Wednesday, January 8 at 1811 W Nine Mile Road.

To celebrate the grand opening, the brand-new Pensacola location will offer eight days of free car washes from January 8 through January 15. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We are thrilled to start the new year with the grand opening of our second location serving Pensacola," said CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Scott Blackstock. "This new location represents our commitment to providing even greater convenience and top-quality service for our valued customers in Pensacola and the surrounding communities. Our team is looking forward to sharing our exceptional car wash experience with folks throughout Pensacola and providing easy, efficient, and enjoyable car care for years to come."

Pensacola, FL Location: 1811 W Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534

Nearby Locations: Pensacola - N Davis Hwy, Pace

The new Pensacola location is Tidal Wave's twenty-first location in the Sunshine State. In the coming months, the company will open additional Florida locations in Crestview, Kissimmee, Sebring, Orlando and Spring Hill. Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 286 express wash locations in thirty states across the United States.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming grand openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 286 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman
Marketing Manager
media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor
Senior Director of Digital Marketing
andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com
2058212220

.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
