Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep diagnostics and monitoring, is excited to announce the appointment of Maria Sainz as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. Sainz's experience in the healthcare technology sector and her proven track record in strategic leadership will be instrumental as Onera Health pursues its mission to enhance patient care by increasing access to cost-effective home polysomnography (PSG) through its innovative and unparalleled Onera PSG-as-a-Service solution.

Maria Sainz is the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors at Onera Health. (Photo: Business Wire)

Maria Sainz has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, having held leadership positions at several prestigious healthcare organizations, both private and publicly traded. Her extensive background includes senior roles in strategic planning, operations management, and business development, which have established her as a highly respected professional in the field. In addition to her skill in executing complex business strategies, Sainz is well-known for her successes in scaling Medtech organizations, playing a key role in multiple exits. Most recently, Sainz was an independent board member of Shockwave Medical, which was acquired by Johnson Johnson in a multi-billion-dollar transaction. This track record highlights her strong commitment to fostering innovation and improving health outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome Maria Sainz as our new Chair of the Board," said Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health. "Maria's profound experience in both the U.S. and Europe will be invaluable in our company's growth journey. Her guidance will help align our strategic vision with our commercial and operational goals. We believe her leadership will be crucial as we continue to enhance access to affordable, comprehensive sleep testing through our home polysomnography solution."

Maria Sainz added, "I am honored to take on this role at Onera Health. Sleep is a vital component of overall health, affecting everything from cognitive function to emotional well-being. Being able to bring the gold standard PSG testing to the home setting is highly innovative, and it will deliver high value to patients, clinicians, and providers. I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the quality of care provided by sleep specialists to their patients. This initiative embodies a commitment to improving health outcomes for individuals across the globe."

Sainz is currently the CEO of Hyperfine. She has previously served as President and CEO of AEGEA Medical, Cardiokinetix, and Concentric Medical, Inc. Additionally, she has been a member of the Board of Directors of multiple Healthtech companies, including Spectranetics Corp., Avanos Medical, Orthofix Medical Inc., Atrion Corp., and Shockwave Medical, along with several other private companies. Her expertise in groundbreaking health technology start-ups aligns perfectly with Onera Health's commitment to leveraging technology to address pressing healthcare challenges in the field of sleep medicine.

Onera Health is poised for significant growth and innovation, and with Maria Sainz at the helm of its Board of Directors, the company is well-positioned to harness new opportunities and advance its vision of transforming sleep diagnostics and monitoring.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring various chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the U.S. For more information, go to onerahealth.com

