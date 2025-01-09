Ideagen, a global provider of environmental health and safety (EHS), quality and compliance software, has been named a 'Leader' in the prestigious Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 scoring highly in both AI integration, document management and quality management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109969103/en/

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the explosion of AI in 2022, the market has undergone a pivotal shift, as AI features start to redefine the value users can extract from EHS software.

Ideagen's innovative AI integration earned a top score of 2.5/3.0 for its ability to enhance efficiency and support decision-making. From risk classification to action plan creation, Ideagen's AI-powered features were recognized for the way they support users with tools that streamline processes and deliver actionable insights.

Ideagen also posted the highest scores of any vendor for document (2.5/3.0) and quality management (2.4/3.0) and was described as having made 'monumental strides' since the 2023 report.

Speaking about the news, Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: "The Green Quadrant is widely regarded as one of the most influential comparisons of EHS platforms in existence, so we are incredibly proud of the momentum we have made in strengthening our position as a 'leader'.

"Our commitment to innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our investment in AI and focus on delivering a dynamic, user-friendly platform ensures we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and it's great to see that reflected in this 'leader' status."

Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 helps corporate decision-makers such as heads of EHS, procurement, sustainability, risk and operations better understand available software options, draw up EHS software selection strategies, de-risk vendor selection and accelerate procurement timelines.

"Buyers in medium-to-high-risk verticals are particularly well-suited to Ideagen, with firms in highly regulated sectors able to tap into its deep quality expertise as well. Businesses seeking efficiency and safety improvements will find benefits in Ideagen's pervasive use of AI," said Christopher Sayers, Senior Analyst, Verdantix.

With more than 16,000 customers, two-million daily users globally and solutions to support organizations manage their risk, quality, health, safety and compliance, Ideagen already has a reputation for helping businesses drive efficiency, improve safety and enhance operational performance.

And it's this deep domain expertise and pulling together of the best functionality that has supported some of the recent enhancements. The report goes on to say:

"At a platform level, the firm is investing in the use of pervasive AI, embedded in multiple workflow stages and software modules to provide end-users with contextual subject-matter guidance. For instance, when users are completing an incident review, they can receive AI-generated support through a hovering window, with assistance for risk classification, action plan creation and more."

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defense, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 16,000 customers include more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1,700+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is the essential thought-leader for world-enhancing innovation. We support change-makers with our proprietary data, unique expertise and executive networks. Our impactful analysis is delivered via a digital platform, consulting engagements and in-person events to thousands of decision-makers in more than 100 countries. From offices in London, New York and Boston, the Verdantix research team applies the principles of rigour, accuracy and curiosity to help our globally distributed clients solve their most complex challenges. verdantix.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109969103/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

rebecca.watson@ideagen.com