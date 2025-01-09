Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 17:12 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SaaS company NOQX rebrands to Noxit - a new era for goal management

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM , Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS company NOQX is now rebranding to Noxit, which stands for "No Excuses, Inspiring Targets." The namechange marks a new phase for the company and reflects its ambition to revolutionize how organizations set and track goals. Noxit provides organizations with a platform to plan, follow up, evaluate, and seamlessly transition into the next goal period.

"We are changing our name to better reflect our core business and vision. 'No Excuses' is about creating a culture where employees trust and respect each other's expertise, while 'Inspiring Targets' emphasizes the importance of setting goals that engage and motivate," says Sophie Hedestad, CEO of Noxit.

Noxit has developed a SaaS platform that helps organizations set the right and inspiring goals, streamlining the process and saving time. Organizations using Noxit's solution have successfully broken down their strategies into clear and concrete operational goals.

"We see that companies struggle to translate their strategy into concrete goals that drive action. That's why we are building a platform that simplifies this process, enabling companies to reach their full potential," says Robert Zetterqvist, CTO of Noxit.

About Noxit

Noxit was founded in 2023 with the vision to transform how organizations set and roll out goals to teams and employees with its Performance platform. Noxit is building a SaaS platform for OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) and Must Win Battles to optimize goal management within organizations.

For more information, please contact:

Jullia Pizarro
Email: jullia.pizarro@noxit.io

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/23097/4089146/acc02ecebe56756c_org.png

Noxit png1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saas-company-noqx-rebrands-to-noxit--a-new-era-for-goal-management-302347203.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.