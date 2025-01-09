Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - As CES 2025 electrifies Las Vegas with groundbreaking technology and a record-breaking 138,000+ attendees, News Media Group, Inc. is capturing the excitement with a strategic satellite media tour (SMT). Partnering with leading tech brands showcasing their latest innovations across over 2.5 million square feet of exhibition space, the SMT is bringing the CES experience to viewers nationwide.

Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong, known for his engaging tech insights, leads the SMT, conducting live interviews from the CES show floor. He's diving deep into the hottest trends, from AI-powered devices and immersive entertainment to sustainable solutions and the future of smart home connectivity. By leveraging the power of broadcast television and online media, News Media Group, Inc. is extending the reach of CES 2025, connecting brands with consumers eager to discover the latest advancements shaping the future of technology.

A recap of the CES coverage can be found on BestofCES.com.





For more information about the featured brands, visit https://inthenews.tv/ces-2025-opening-day-with-mario-armstrong/.

