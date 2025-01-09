The Michigan-based manufacturer supplies solar-grade polysilicon used in the manufacturing of mono-crystalline ingots and wafers used in solar cells. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Department of Commerce awarded Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC) up to $325 million in direct funding under the CHIPS Incentives Program's Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication facilities (CHIPS and Science Act). Hemlock Semiconductor is one of the only U. S. -based manufacturers of hyper-pure polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries. Earlier this month, REC Silicon, a potential leader in polysilicon ...

