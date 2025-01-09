Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced a $25,000 USD donation to the Red Cross California Wildfire Relief to help those impacted by wildfires in southern California. Donations will be used by the Red Cross to provide safe shelter, food, emotional support and health services during this challenging time.

The Red Cross is accepting online donations at www.redcross.org, or by telephone at 1-800-435-7669 (toll-free).

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

