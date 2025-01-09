Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

17,989 shares;

4,180,000.41euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

29,789 shares;

1,783,509.97euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024 the following transactions were executed:

4,696 purchase transactions

4,354 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

328,544 shares and 58,884,980.10 euros purchased

340, 344 titres shares and 61,281,469.50 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

