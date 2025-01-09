Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - MKNL Technology Ltd., a leading telecommunications company specializing in network software and hardware, launches AnyCalls, an app designed to bridge the gap between modern messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Telegram and traditional landline and GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication) Networks. AnyCalls aims to connect popular communication services with traditional networks, offering users services in a single, unified platform, regardless of their OS.

There was a time when the only way to contact someone was by telephone, a process that required saving contact information and typically involved navigating complexities like roaming fees and limited minutes. Today, smartphone users rely on a variety of apps for communication, with research indicating the number of mobile messaging app users worldwide is expected to reach 4.6 billion by 2026. However, this rapid proliferation of communication platforms has resulted in a fragmented user experience, with individuals constantly switching between apps to manage different forms of interaction-whether messaging, video calls, or social media.

By combining previously incompatible call platforms such as GSM, landline, and VoIP (Voice over Internet), AnyCalls creates a path for communication across networks that were once siloed. This integration eliminates the need for multiple apps, allowing users to connect with anyone, regardless of network or platform. Compatible with any OS, AnyCalls allows users to initiate conference calls across diverse networks, with future plans to introduce AI-powered features, such as intelligent answering machine, voice cloning, and automatic transcription of conversations. For global communications, users can avoid costly roaming fees by routing calls directly through the AnyCalls platform.

Alongside AnyCalls, MKNL Technology has also developed an advanced software solution for keyboard language layouts. With over 43 percent of the global population speaking two or more languages, the software is designed to support up to four languages simultaneously. It automatically detects the language selected by the user and highlights the corresponding characters and symbols on the keyboard. By visually indicating the active language, the software helps users avoid accidental typing errors, making it more intuitive and convenient for multilingual users.

Additionally, the company is developing HaloCalls, an AI-powered real-time translation app designed to break down language barriers in communication. Operating across both PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) and VoIP networks, HaloCalls will offer real-time translations in over 50 languages. The app will support app-to-app communication as well as traditional GSM networks, providing a versatile solution for seamless cross-language conversations.

"We are thrilled to provide users with software and hardware solutions aimed at enhancing communication processes," says Daniel Binkin, Chairman of MKNL Technology Ltd. "As global connectivity grows, our mission is to simplify communication across platforms and networks, ensuring individuals stay connected, no matter the app or location. These products highlight our commitment to advancing and simplifying communications, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the way people connect and collaborate globally."

