Lemonway, a leading European payment institution, proudly announces the launch of Online Onboarding, an innovative solution designed to streamline and enhance the merchant onboarding process for marketplaces. Available now, Online Onboarding eliminates the need for marketplaces to manage new customer onboarding themselves, allowing them to focus on strategy and business growth while staying competitive in the eyes of their partners.

This turnkey solution offers a seamless, automated onboarding process, combining Lemonway's expertise in payments with Entrust ETSI-certified identity verification with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES), powered by Entrust's Onfido Identity Verification solution. As a result, marketplaces rely on Lemonway to secure the complex, compliance-driven onboarding journey, ensuring a secure and efficient experience for their merchants.

Key Features of Online Onboarding:

End-to-End Onboarding Management: Lemonway now handles the entire onboarding process, from document collection to wallet creation, allowing marketplaces to redirect their focus to strategic initiatives and business development.

Lemonway now handles the entire onboarding process, from document collection to wallet creation, allowing marketplaces to redirect their focus to strategic initiatives and business development. Rapid and Secure Onboarding: Identity validation is completed in under two minutes for individuals, with businesses verified within 48 hours.

Identity validation is completed in under two minutes for individuals, with businesses verified within 48 hours. Seamless and Customizable: Personalized onboarding pages, aligned with marketplace branding, provide a frictionless experience that minimizes drop-offs and boosts conversion rates.

Personalized onboarding pages, aligned with marketplace branding, provide a frictionless experience that minimizes drop-offs and boosts conversion rates. Advanced Fraud Prevention: the Onfido biometric liveness detection and document verification prevents even the most sophisticated fraud attempts.

the Onfido biometric liveness detection and document verification prevents even the most sophisticated fraud attempts. Regulatory Compliance: The solution adheres to stringent European KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations, reducing the risk of non-compliance, through ETSI-certified identity verification technology and Qualified Electronic Signature (QES).

The solution adheres to stringent European KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations, reducing the risk of non-compliance, through ETSI-certified identity verification technology and Qualified Electronic Signature (QES). Scalable and Future-Ready: Features like document automation, PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) checks, and intuitive dashboards ensure adaptability as businesses expand.

Empowering Marketplaces to Stay Competitive

"With Online Onboarding, Lemonway takes the operational burden off the shoulders of marketplaces, empowering them to concentrate on strategy, growth, and delivering value to their partners," said Jeremy Ricordeau, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Lemonway. "Our solution, powered by world-class Onfido identity verification from Entrust, ensures compliance, security, and an exceptional user experience for merchants."

Entrust: A Key Partner in Innovation

The award-winning Onfido identity verification technology is at the heart of Online Onboarding, providing advanced document verification, biometric checks, and fraud detection. By automating the verification process, Entrust enhances the speed and security of onboarding, while supporting stringent regulatory compliance needs across the EU, helping Lemonway's partners remain competitive in an increasingly demanding market.

"We are delighted to support Lemonway's Online Onboarding solution," said Minh Nguyen, Vice President of Onfido products at Entrust. "Lemonway has been a foundational partner as we have built our Compliance Suite offering to support their strategic needs in the EU through ETSI-certified identity verification and QES technology. This collaboration enables marketplaces to deliver a seamless onboarding experience while meeting compliance requirements and maintaining their focus on core business objectives.

About Lemonway

Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution dedicated to marketplaces B2B, B2C, C2C and alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management and third-party payments with adequate anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC). Lemonway is authorized and regulated by the ACPR (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution) and benefits from the "EU financial passport" in 28 countries. The company is based in Paris (HQ) and Hamburg.

400 platforms trust Lemonway of which 200 alternative finance platforms. To date, Lemonway has opened 1,3 million wallets for platform operators and raised €50 million from three investment funds, Breega, Speedinvest and Toscafund.

About Entrust

Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. We enable organizations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network. We are trusted by the world's most trusted organizations. Learn more at www.entrust.com.

