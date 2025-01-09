Anzeige
WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
09.01.25
19:33 Uhr
188,84 Euro
+0,84
+0,45 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
188,84189,0819:34
188,84189,0819:34
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProsperOps Cost Optimization Platform Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Finanznachrichten News

Google Cloud Customers Can Optimize Spend With FinOps Automation That Adapts to Changes in Usage

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform, announces that its Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) solution for Google Cloud Compute services is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Most organizations with dynamic environments recognize the need for a flexible cost optimization approach. ProsperOps provides customers the ability to continuously reduce costs by managing their commitment portfolios automatically, adapting to changes in usage quickly. ProsperOps' ADM for Google Cloud Compute optimizes for a portfolio of Committed Use Discounts so that organizations can maximize their budget for Google Cloud Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Cloud Run.

The ProsperOps platform goes beyond traditional cloud cost management techniques and DIY strategies by automating rate optimization with sophisticated algorithms. It offloads work for engineering and FinOps teams, allowing them to focus on other high-priority, strategic initiatives.

"We're excited to offer ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management for Google Cloud Compute directly on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This release reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, simplifying access to our rate optimization solution, and maximizing the value of our customers' Google Cloud investments," said Clay Wolcott, Product Manager at ProsperOps.

Since its inception in 2018, ProsperOps has delivered billions of savings to customers. ProsperOp's expanded capabilities for Google Cloud Compute further its commitment to providing world-class rate optimization across all major hyperscalers.

"Bringing ProsperOps ADM to Google Cloud Marketplace can help customers manage discounts," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "ProsperOps can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

ProsperOps ADM for Google Cloud Compute is available through the Google Cloud Marketplace at: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/prosperops-public/prosperops

About ProsperOps

For many organizations, cloud spend can be a top-five cost category. Achieving cost savings goals is complex when cloud usage is elastic but commitments are inelastic. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps reduces cloud costs by optimizing rates with automated commitment management. With its intelligent algorithms and execution engine, ProsperOps seamlessly adapts commitments to changes in dynamic usage to generate world-class financial outcomes.

ProsperOps is a founding member of the FinOps Foundation, a FinOps Certified Platform, Google Advantage Partner, Microsoft ISV Success Partner, and AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner. Learn more at www.prosperops.com.

Contact Information

Ross Clurman
Head of Marketing
pr@prosperops.com

Alyssa Newby
PANBlast for ProsperOps
prosperops@panblastpr.com
(317) 806-1900 x122

.

SOURCE: ProsperOps



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
