Birmingham, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, has expanded its line of Dayco Gold Label® banded belts with more than a thousand custom sizes.

Dayco now offers the ability to custom cut its Dayco Gold Label banded V-belts. The line includes 215 different size sleeves that can be cut to 1,500 standard size SKUs, along with special size widths, providing the industry with extensive options for a range of industrial applications that require a banded belt, such as sawmills, compressors and textile machinery.

Dayco Gold Label banded belts come in both wrapped molded construction and raw edge versions. Designed to provide excellent resistance to abrasion, wear and oil, they are ideal in circumstances for high shock or pulsating loads.



Orders can be filled and shipped in a minimum of 1-5 days, depending on quantities, due to expanded facility capabilities and improved turnaround times, which Dayco announced in August 2024 when the company also launched thousands of custom sizes for its HT POWER synchronous belt line.

"We are constantly innovating and offering new industrial solutions so that our customers have access to products that meet the industry's stringent quality and performance standards," said Kristian Campbell, Industrial Products Manager, Dayco N.A. "As the industrial market grows and changes, Dayco will continue to offer custom solutions to meet customer needs."

More information about Dayco's line of industrial products can be found here. Customers interested in placing orders should call 800-848-7902 or email PartsSupport@dayco.com.





About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 30 locations in 20 countries and over 1,900 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company's website at na.daycoaftermarket.com/en/.

