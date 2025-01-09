Topcon Agriculture has announced a strategic distribution agreement with PFG America. PFG America is the exclusive distributor of Deutz-Fahr tractors in the USA. PFG America is part of PFG Global, which includes Deutz-Fahr distribution in New Zealand and Australia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing Topcon's innovative after-market solutions to a broader audience of farmers through PFG America's extensive dealer network.

The agreement allows PFG America's dealers to extend Topcon's comprehensive portfolio of after-market solutions tailored for precision agriculture to their customers. By making Topcon technologies available through PFG America's distribution network, farmers across the U.S. will have greater access to state-of-the-art precision agriculture solutions.

Farmers can benefit from a range of solutions offered by Topcon, including GPS-guided equipment, variable rate application technology, correction services, data-to-cloud technology, and data management software. These technologies enable farmers to optimize inputs, increase yields, reduce costs, and improve overall farm management practices.

"Topcon is dedicated to delivering precision agriculture solutions that enable farmers to optimize their operations and increase productivity," said Jesse Chisholm, Topcon vice president of North America Agriculture Sales. "This strategic agreement with the PFG America organization makes it easier for growers to access the tools and technology they need to enhance efficiency, increase productivity, and drive success in their agricultural practices."

"PFG America is enjoying explosive growth with Deutz-Fahr tractors. To better support our customers and dealers in-field, we are heavily focused on developing our Precision Farming capability," said Daniel Cook, CEO of PFG America. "Topcon is a brilliant partner for Deutz-Fahr in America, as it enhances our existing OEM relationship, and adds more support, more training, and more market specific offerings for customers. This is a hugely important strategic partnership."

Topcon precision agriculture solutions will be available in all PFG America dealers throughout the U.S. starting January 1, 2025. This announcement aligns with the growing demand for advanced technology solutions in agriculture to address challenges such as increasing productivity, resource optimization, and sustainability, and underscores Topcon and PFG America's commitment to meeting these market needs by providing farmers with access to cutting-edge precision agriculture solutions.

