Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces New General Managers for Anchorage and Spokane Offices

Coffman Engineers, Inc., a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of new General Managers for their Anchorage, Alaska, and Spokane, Washington offices. These transitions were carefully planned to ensure a seamless experience for clients and staff.

Ben Momblow, PE, has been appointed as the new General Manager in Anchorage, succeeding Tom Looney, PE. A principal, project manager, and director on the board, Ben brings extensive experience in civil and structural engineering. Ben's 21-year commitment to Coffman spans from previously supporting the development of the Honolulu and Guam offices to mentoring colleagues and managing multidiscipline projects.

In Spokane, Jeff Mitchell, PE, SE, has been appointed as the new General Manager, succeeding Karl Kolb, PE, SE. A principal, structural department manager, and leader of the structural industrial group, Jeff has emphasized the importance of strong communication when working with his teams and attention to detail when managing projects. Jeff's 14-year commitment to Coffman extends beyond technical expertise as he focuses on the health of Coffman's culture, business, and people. He is invested in the development of employees through mentorship and programs for employee success and well-being.

"Ben Momblow and Jeff Mitchell are remarkable leaders and individuals. Both are committed to upholding Coffman's values and are well-equipped to lead these offices forward," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO/COB.

"I also want to express my deep appreciation to Tom Looney and Karl Kolb for their leadership in two of our largest and oldest offices. They both provided valued guidance to the whole company and helped shape who we are. They will continue to contribute to Coffman in different ways, and we thank them for their years of leadership as general managers and for mentoring their successors. Coffman is in good hands."

Tom Looney has been an electrical engineer with Coffman for 34 years, serving the past eight years as the General Manager. His leadership, care for staff, and passion for engineering will continue as he supports the Alaska region on various projects and initiatives.

Karl Kolb served as the General Manager in Spokane for 10 years and has been with Coffman for over 28 years. He will continue supporting the Spokane office and serving as a Regional Manager, providing his knowledge and mentorship to the leadership team across the Northwest.

The transitions were planned to provide our clients and staff a seamless and consistent experience. Ben and Jeff will be supported by their predecessors over the next year and are committed to continuing Coffman's high standards in delivering engineering services.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm dedicated to providing clients with local, personalized services. We integrate various engineering disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and fire protection, to deliver comprehensive solutions. With over 900 employees across 23 offices, Coffman is committed to teamwork and innovation, striving to build a better world. For more information, visit coffman.com.

