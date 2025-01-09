Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
09.01.25
11:25 Uhr
13,650 Euro
+0,100
+0,74 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,75014,00017:38
Dow Jones News
09.01.2025 18:31 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: 2025 financial calendar.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ LIGHTON: 2025 financial calendar. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: 2025 financial calendar. 
09-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, January 9th, 2025 
 
 
2025 Financial Calendar 
 
LightOn (ISIN: FR0013230950, mnémonique: ALTAI-FR), a French company specializing in generative AI for businesses, 
today announced its financial calendar for year 2025. 
 
 
2024 FULL-YEAR REVENUE 
February 11th, 2025, after market close 
2024 FULL-YEAR RESULTS 
April 15th, 2025, after market close 
2025 HALF-YEAR REVENUE 
September 9th, 2025, after market close 
2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS 
October 15th, 2025, after market close

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
Media Relations            SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                   Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 
                   Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
                   jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_2025_financial_calendar 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2064813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2064813 09-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064813&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
