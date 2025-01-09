DJ LIGHTON: 2025 financial calendar.

Press release Paris, January 9th, 2025 2025 Financial Calendar LightOn (ISIN: FR0013230950, mnémonique: ALTAI-FR), a French company specializing in generative AI for businesses, today announced its financial calendar for year 2025. 2024 FULL-YEAR REVENUE February 11th, 2025, after market close 2024 FULL-YEAR RESULTS April 15th, 2025, after market close 2025 HALF-YEAR REVENUE September 9th, 2025, after market close 2025 HALF-YEAR RESULTS October 15th, 2025, after market close

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI Media Relations SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

