Ipsos has been assigned Investment Grade ratings by Moody's and Fitch

Finanznachrichten News

Ipsos has been assigned Investment Grade ratings
by Moody's and Fitch

Paris, 9 January 2025 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has been assigned long-term credit ratings of Baa3 with a stable outlook by Moody's, and BBB with a stable outlook by Fitch.

These ratings reflect the strength of Ipsos' financial profile, its leading position in the market research industry, geographic diversification, comprehensive service offerings and innovation capacity. They demonstrate confidence in Ipsos' strategy and growth potential. They will also enable the Group to diversify its funding sources, improve its access to debt capital markets and broaden its investor base.

The rating reports will soon be available in the Investor Relations section of Ipsos.com, as well as on Moodys.com and Fitchratings.com.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Press_release_Ratings_090125_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2aab9871-403e-4552-ad7a-e15d90302b80)

