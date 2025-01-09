Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
10.01.25
09:31 Uhr
1,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
09.01.2025 18:40 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jan-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         121.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.3141p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,543,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,543,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      120.3141p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
794              120.50          08:03:27         00318038023TRLO1     XLON 
864              118.50          08:36:04         00318053212TRLO1     XLON 
807              119.00          09:07:30         00318067782TRLO1     XLON 
32               119.00          09:07:30         00318067783TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.00          09:47:48         00318086121TRLO1     XLON 
835              119.50          09:57:05         00318086904TRLO1     XLON 
824              119.50          10:16:59         00318089099TRLO1     XLON 
825              119.00          11:32:53         00318091712TRLO1     XLON 
824              119.00          11:32:53         00318091713TRLO1     XLON 
824              119.00          11:32:53         00318091714TRLO1     XLON 
810              120.00          12:20:03         00318093671TRLO1     XLON 
812              119.50          12:20:20         00318093681TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.00          13:19:26         00318095246TRLO1     XLON 
843              120.00          13:20:04         00318095269TRLO1     XLON 
842              120.00          13:20:04         00318095270TRLO1     XLON 
2926              120.50          13:48:26         00318096192TRLO1     XLON 
103              120.50          13:48:26         00318096193TRLO1     XLON 
2885              120.50          13:48:26         00318096194TRLO1     XLON 
895              120.50          13:55:00         00318096429TRLO1     XLON 
228              120.50          14:05:07         00318096675TRLO1     XLON 
165              120.50          14:05:07         00318096676TRLO1     XLON 
459              120.50          14:05:07         00318096677TRLO1     XLON 
854              120.50          14:11:43         00318096887TRLO1     XLON 
852              120.50          14:14:34         00318096963TRLO1     XLON 
14               121.50          14:42:01         00318098171TRLO1     XLON 
78               121.50          14:42:01         00318098172TRLO1     XLON 
81               121.50          14:42:01         00318098173TRLO1     XLON 
168              121.50          14:42:01         00318098174TRLO1     XLON 
2554              121.00          14:48:18         00318098370TRLO1     XLON 
1702              121.00          14:48:18         00318098371TRLO1     XLON 
851              121.00          14:48:18         00318098372TRLO1     XLON 
852              121.00          14:48:18         00318098373TRLO1     XLON 
2554              121.00          14:48:18         00318098374TRLO1     XLON 
1               121.00          14:48:18         00318098375TRLO1     XLON 
851              121.00          14:48:18         00318098376TRLO1     XLON 
50000             120.75          14:51:10         00318098496TRLO1     XLON 
1518              121.00          15:16:01         00318099553TRLO1     XLON 
210              121.00          15:16:01         00318099554TRLO1     XLON 
1740              120.50          15:27:43         00318100142TRLO1     XLON 
870              120.50          15:27:43         00318100143TRLO1     XLON 
870              120.50          15:27:43         00318100144TRLO1     XLON 
870              120.50          15:27:43         00318100145TRLO1     XLON 
1908              120.50          15:29:21         00318100228TRLO1     XLON 
987              120.50          15:29:21         00318100229TRLO1     XLON 
1201              120.50          15:42:31         00318100808TRLO1     XLON 
446              120.50          15:42:31         00318100809TRLO1     XLON 
823              120.50          15:42:31         00318100810TRLO1     XLON 
715              120.50          15:49:55         00318101175TRLO1     XLON 
1241              121.00          16:07:55         00318102235TRLO1     XLON 
469              121.00          16:07:55         00318102236TRLO1     XLON 
151              121.00          16:07:55         00318102237TRLO1     XLON 
87               121.00          16:07:55         00318102238TRLO1     XLON 
262              121.00          16:07:55         00318102239TRLO1     XLON 
87               121.00          16:07:55         00318102240TRLO1     XLON 
104              121.00          16:07:55         00318102241TRLO1     XLON 
1053              121.00          16:07:55         00318102242TRLO1     XLON 
96               121.00          16:08:20         00318102264TRLO1     XLON 
187              121.00          16:08:20         00318102265TRLO1     XLON 
353              121.00          16:08:20         00318102266TRLO1     XLON 
182              121.00          16:08:20         00318102267TRLO1     XLON 
107              121.00          16:09:00         00318102301TRLO1     XLON 
1098              121.00          16:09:12         00318102316TRLO1     XLON 
870              121.00          16:15:06         00318102656TRLO1     XLON 
875              121.00          16:18:36         00318102859TRLO1     XLON 
478              121.00          16:20:32         00318102964TRLO1     XLON 
97               121.00          16:20:32         00318102965TRLO1     XLON 
106              121.00          16:20:32         00318102966TRLO1     XLON 
60               121.00          16:20:32         00318102967TRLO1     XLON 
67               121.50          16:24:46         00318103256TRLO1     XLON 
803              121.50          16:24:50         00318103258TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  369684 
EQS News ID:  2064841 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064841&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
