Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jan-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 9 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 121.50p Lowest price paid per share: 118.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.3141p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,543,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,543,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.3141p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 794 120.50 08:03:27 00318038023TRLO1 XLON 864 118.50 08:36:04 00318053212TRLO1 XLON 807 119.00 09:07:30 00318067782TRLO1 XLON 32 119.00 09:07:30 00318067783TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.00 09:47:48 00318086121TRLO1 XLON 835 119.50 09:57:05 00318086904TRLO1 XLON 824 119.50 10:16:59 00318089099TRLO1 XLON 825 119.00 11:32:53 00318091712TRLO1 XLON 824 119.00 11:32:53 00318091713TRLO1 XLON 824 119.00 11:32:53 00318091714TRLO1 XLON 810 120.00 12:20:03 00318093671TRLO1 XLON 812 119.50 12:20:20 00318093681TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.00 13:19:26 00318095246TRLO1 XLON 843 120.00 13:20:04 00318095269TRLO1 XLON 842 120.00 13:20:04 00318095270TRLO1 XLON 2926 120.50 13:48:26 00318096192TRLO1 XLON 103 120.50 13:48:26 00318096193TRLO1 XLON 2885 120.50 13:48:26 00318096194TRLO1 XLON 895 120.50 13:55:00 00318096429TRLO1 XLON 228 120.50 14:05:07 00318096675TRLO1 XLON 165 120.50 14:05:07 00318096676TRLO1 XLON 459 120.50 14:05:07 00318096677TRLO1 XLON 854 120.50 14:11:43 00318096887TRLO1 XLON 852 120.50 14:14:34 00318096963TRLO1 XLON 14 121.50 14:42:01 00318098171TRLO1 XLON 78 121.50 14:42:01 00318098172TRLO1 XLON 81 121.50 14:42:01 00318098173TRLO1 XLON 168 121.50 14:42:01 00318098174TRLO1 XLON 2554 121.00 14:48:18 00318098370TRLO1 XLON 1702 121.00 14:48:18 00318098371TRLO1 XLON 851 121.00 14:48:18 00318098372TRLO1 XLON 852 121.00 14:48:18 00318098373TRLO1 XLON 2554 121.00 14:48:18 00318098374TRLO1 XLON 1 121.00 14:48:18 00318098375TRLO1 XLON 851 121.00 14:48:18 00318098376TRLO1 XLON 50000 120.75 14:51:10 00318098496TRLO1 XLON 1518 121.00 15:16:01 00318099553TRLO1 XLON 210 121.00 15:16:01 00318099554TRLO1 XLON 1740 120.50 15:27:43 00318100142TRLO1 XLON 870 120.50 15:27:43 00318100143TRLO1 XLON 870 120.50 15:27:43 00318100144TRLO1 XLON 870 120.50 15:27:43 00318100145TRLO1 XLON 1908 120.50 15:29:21 00318100228TRLO1 XLON 987 120.50 15:29:21 00318100229TRLO1 XLON 1201 120.50 15:42:31 00318100808TRLO1 XLON 446 120.50 15:42:31 00318100809TRLO1 XLON 823 120.50 15:42:31 00318100810TRLO1 XLON 715 120.50 15:49:55 00318101175TRLO1 XLON 1241 121.00 16:07:55 00318102235TRLO1 XLON 469 121.00 16:07:55 00318102236TRLO1 XLON 151 121.00 16:07:55 00318102237TRLO1 XLON 87 121.00 16:07:55 00318102238TRLO1 XLON 262 121.00 16:07:55 00318102239TRLO1 XLON 87 121.00 16:07:55 00318102240TRLO1 XLON 104 121.00 16:07:55 00318102241TRLO1 XLON 1053 121.00 16:07:55 00318102242TRLO1 XLON 96 121.00 16:08:20 00318102264TRLO1 XLON 187 121.00 16:08:20 00318102265TRLO1 XLON 353 121.00 16:08:20 00318102266TRLO1 XLON 182 121.00 16:08:20 00318102267TRLO1 XLON 107 121.00 16:09:00 00318102301TRLO1 XLON 1098 121.00 16:09:12 00318102316TRLO1 XLON 870 121.00 16:15:06 00318102656TRLO1 XLON 875 121.00 16:18:36 00318102859TRLO1 XLON 478 121.00 16:20:32 00318102964TRLO1 XLON 97 121.00 16:20:32 00318102965TRLO1 XLON 106 121.00 16:20:32 00318102966TRLO1 XLON 60 121.00 16:20:32 00318102967TRLO1 XLON 67 121.50 16:24:46 00318103256TRLO1 XLON 803 121.50 16:24:50 00318103258TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

