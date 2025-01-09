Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Dog & Drive UK Ltd has announced the worldwide launch of its revolutionary folding stair system for vehicles, following the recent US, British, and EU patents pending. Designed by veterinary professionals, this innovative system addresses critical mobility and safety concerns for dogs entering and exiting vehicles.





The patented design stems from a 2017 Whitepaper study conducted by Hartpury University. Six years of research and development have incorporated carbon fibre technology, resulting in a lightweight yet durable solution that supports dogs weighing up to 80 kilograms. The space-efficient system folds to just 8 centimetres, making it ideal for everyday use.

"Daily observations in veterinary practices revealed how traditional car entry methods cause joint strain and potential injuries in dogs," said Karl-Heinz Kamlage, CEO and inventor of Dog & Drive. "Our system mimics familiar home stairs, encouraging natural movement patterns while protecting the musculoskeletal system, particularly the forelimbs."

Rigorous testing demonstrates the system's reliability, with over 15,000 successful trials at 70-kilogram loads. Its wide stairs and automatic tripod foot deployment system ensure stability, even on uneven surfaces.

Safety statistics further highlight the need for proper vehicle access systems. At 30 mph, a 50-pound Border Collie experiences impact forces equivalent to nine 12-stone men, emphasizing the importance of secure transportation solutions.

"Following successful trials over the last 18 months in Germany, we've refined our design to maintain premium functionality while improving accessibility," said Damon Oorloff, PR and Marketing Director. "The START 70 model offers our core technology at a more affordable price point, making this innovation accessible to more dog owners."

The system specifically targets owners of breeds prone to joint and mobility issues. Veterinary observations confirm that traditional jumping in and out of vehicles accelerates joint wear and exacerbates mobility problems.

Dog & Drive's innovative solution represents a significant advancement in pet transportation safety. By combining veterinary expertise with practical engineering, the design prioritizes both pet health and owner convenience, addressing a critical gap in professional-grade vehicle access solutions.

About Dog & Drive UK Ltd

Dog & Drive UK Ltd specializes in innovative vehicle access systems for dogs. The company's mission is to preserve canine skeletal mobility and enhance pet transportation safety. With operations in the United Kingdom and Germany, Dog & Drive combines veterinary expertise with engineering innovation to provide practical solutions for dog owners.

